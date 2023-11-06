Russell serves: "Have done something very wrong"

The mood at Mercedes was at rock bottom after the Brazilian GP. George Russell scored no points and, like everyone else, was gutted.

For George Russell, the Brazilian GP ended prematurely with a retirement. An overheating of the entire drive unit meant that the Briton was unable to continue. Which raises the question of whether he would have finished in the points at all.

However, according to team boss Toto Wolff, the overheating is "the smallest problem" at Mercedes. "That was an inexcusable performance. I'm lost for words," he said in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera.

"Last week and the week before, the car finished the race in second place and whatever we did was terrible. Lewis survived out there, but George didn't make it to the finish and I can only sympathise with them both for having to move such a miserable box," added the Viennese.

Russell also put his finger in the wound. For him, the task was "the culmination of a difficult day. We obviously did something very wrong this weekend. We're not sure what it was, but we just didn't have the pace."

Russell: "A car that's capable of podiums doesn't just become one that's a second behind the leaders, that was very strange."

"We were sliding around on the tyres and I think we got the maximum performance out of the car. We now need to get back to the factory, regroup and analyse what we've done to get back on track for the last two races of the season," Russell continued.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12