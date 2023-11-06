Russell serves: "Have done something very wrong"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For George Russell, the Brazilian GP ended prematurely with a retirement. An overheating of the entire drive unit meant that the Briton was unable to continue. Which raises the question of whether he would have finished in the points at all.
However, according to team boss Toto Wolff, the overheating is "the smallest problem" at Mercedes. "That was an inexcusable performance. I'm lost for words," he said in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera.
"Last week and the week before, the car finished the race in second place and whatever we did was terrible. Lewis survived out there, but George didn't make it to the finish and I can only sympathise with them both for having to move such a miserable box," added the Viennese.
Russell also put his finger in the wound. For him, the task was "the culmination of a difficult day. We obviously did something very wrong this weekend. We're not sure what it was, but we just didn't have the pace."
Russell: "A car that's capable of podiums doesn't just become one that's a second behind the leaders, that was very strange."
"We were sliding around on the tyres and I think we got the maximum performance out of the car. We now need to get back to the factory, regroup and analyse what we've done to get back on track for the last two races of the season," Russell continued.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12