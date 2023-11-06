Crazy Alonso rumours: "Games are not funny"

Fernando Alonso has recently been the subject of wild rumours. The Spaniard reacts with little amusement to the speculation that has been doing the rounds.

Is Fernando Alonso leaving Aston Martin and joining Red Bull Racing? The rumour has been doing the rounds recently and has caused quite a stir in Formula 1.

Sergio Pérez has been under pressure in recent months after a poor season, but continues to enjoy the support of the team. His contract with RBR runs until the end of 2024, and he recently put in a good performance in Brazil, finishing fourth in the race.

That is why Red Bull's motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said that the rumour was "completely out of the air". "Both Christian Horner and I have emphasised several times that Pérez will continue to drive for us next year. Regardless of the results. He has a contract and we will stick to it," Marko emphasised to f1-insider.

Marko has his own theory as to how the rumours surrounding the sensational switch have taken on a life of their own. "I can well imagine that Alonso spread them himself because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing recently after the brilliant start to the season," said Marko: "It wouldn't be the first time that he has used his home media to create a stir."

Marko added: "Let me make it clear once again: We only have sporting goals in mind, which we will deal with until the last race in Abu Dhabi. And they are: We want to win all the races and clinch the runner-up title with Pérez."

Alonso himself was not at all enthusiastic about what was written about him and his future in Mexico. In addition to the alleged switch, there was also speculation about the end of his career.

"I appreciate all the journalists who are here. Professional people who have been in Formula 1 for many years. There is respect for each other, and that's exactly how it should be. But the rumours come from people who are not here in the room. They just want to be funny, but it's not funny when they play games like that," raged Alonso. And announced: "I will make sure that there will be consequences." What exactly, he left open.

He gave an answer on the track on Sunday: he finished third, his first podium finish since the end of August.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12