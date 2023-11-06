Crazy Alonso rumours: "Games are not funny"
Is Fernando Alonso leaving Aston Martin and joining Red Bull Racing? The rumour has been doing the rounds recently and has caused quite a stir in Formula 1.
Sergio Pérez has been under pressure in recent months after a poor season, but continues to enjoy the support of the team. His contract with RBR runs until the end of 2024, and he recently put in a good performance in Brazil, finishing fourth in the race.
That is why Red Bull's motorsport consultant Dr Helmut Marko said that the rumour was "completely out of the air". "Both Christian Horner and I have emphasised several times that Pérez will continue to drive for us next year. Regardless of the results. He has a contract and we will stick to it," Marko emphasised to f1-insider.
Marko has his own theory as to how the rumours surrounding the sensational switch have taken on a life of their own. "I can well imagine that Alonso spread them himself because his results with Aston Martin have been very disappointing recently after the brilliant start to the season," said Marko: "It wouldn't be the first time that he has used his home media to create a stir."
Marko added: "Let me make it clear once again: We only have sporting goals in mind, which we will deal with until the last race in Abu Dhabi. And they are: We want to win all the races and clinch the runner-up title with Pérez."
Alonso himself was not at all enthusiastic about what was written about him and his future in Mexico. In addition to the alleged switch, there was also speculation about the end of his career.
"I appreciate all the journalists who are here. Professional people who have been in Formula 1 for many years. There is respect for each other, and that's exactly how it should be. But the rumours come from people who are not here in the room. They just want to be funny, but it's not funny when they play games like that," raged Alonso. And announced: "I will make sure that there will be consequences." What exactly, he left open.
He gave an answer on the track on Sunday: he finished third, his first podium finish since the end of August.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12