Mercedes nightmare: Russell and Hamilton like fools

The Brazilian GP had a few interesting stories to offer. In addition to permanent winner Max Verstappen, for example, there were also the failures for Ferrari and Mercedes.

Of course, Max Verstappen was celebrated for his next victory after the Brazilian GP. Fernando Alonso too, who showed all his skills in a duel with Sergio Pérez in the final laps of the race and took third place.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Mercedes and Ferrari, with the two racing teams getting their comeuppance after poor performances with sixth place for Carlos Sainz and eighth for Lewis Hamilton.

The Telegraph commented: "Mercedes endure Sao Paulo nightmare. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell must have felt like fools, Toto Wolff speaks of the worst Mercedes weekend in 13 years."

And the Gazzetta dello Sport says: "Ferrari, not like this! The list of missed opportunities is getting longer and longer. Leclerc's retirement and Sainz's modest sixth place prove that Ferrari's strategy is seriously flawed."

ENGLAND

Guardian: Even before the start, Lewis Hamilton would have preferred to see his unpredictable car from afar. He will have to hang on after a performance that team boss Toto Wolff described as inexcusable and miserable.

Mirror: Toto Wolff rages, Lewis Hamilton suffers: What's going on, Mercedes? When he gets the order to push harder, Hamilton laughs on the pit radio: And how am I supposed to do that?

Sun: A real horror show. Hamilton and Russell are living through nightmares in Brazil. What has become of this team, the alarm bells are ringing louder than ever before.

ITALY

Corriere dello Sport: On a day when Ferrari and Mercedes are suffering badly, the other teams are celebrating. Praise for Alonso. Watching him fight is one of the great joys of this GP. The last ten laps are a show!

La Stampa: Ferrari's problems never end. Sainz settles for sixth place at the end of a grey race. The only consolation for the team from Maranello: Mercedes was even worse.

Corriere della Sera: Verstappen gobbles up his 52nd victory. But the real show was put on by Alonso with his third place. Ferrari has to capitulate without fighting. A severe humiliation.

La Repubblica: Verstappen continues his winning run and doesn't even realise what's happening behind him. To liven up the show, Alonso, 42 years old, takes third place after a spectacular overtaking manoeuvre for which he earns a standing ovation.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12