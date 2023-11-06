Mercedes nightmare: Russell and Hamilton like fools
Of course, Max Verstappen was celebrated for his next victory after the Brazilian GP. Fernando Alonso too, who showed all his skills in a duel with Sergio Pérez in the final laps of the race and took third place.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for Mercedes and Ferrari, with the two racing teams getting their comeuppance after poor performances with sixth place for Carlos Sainz and eighth for Lewis Hamilton.
The Telegraph commented: "Mercedes endure Sao Paulo nightmare. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell must have felt like fools, Toto Wolff speaks of the worst Mercedes weekend in 13 years."
And the Gazzetta dello Sport says: "Ferrari, not like this! The list of missed opportunities is getting longer and longer. Leclerc's retirement and Sainz's modest sixth place prove that Ferrari's strategy is seriously flawed."
ENGLAND
Guardian: Even before the start, Lewis Hamilton would have preferred to see his unpredictable car from afar. He will have to hang on after a performance that team boss Toto Wolff described as inexcusable and miserable.
Mirror: Toto Wolff rages, Lewis Hamilton suffers: What's going on, Mercedes? When he gets the order to push harder, Hamilton laughs on the pit radio: And how am I supposed to do that?
Sun: A real horror show. Hamilton and Russell are living through nightmares in Brazil. What has become of this team, the alarm bells are ringing louder than ever before.
ITALY
Gazzetta dello Sport: Ferrari, not like this! The list of missed opportunities is getting longer and longer. Leclerc's retirement and Sainz's modest sixth place prove that Ferrari's strategy is seriously flawed.
Corriere dello Sport: On a day when Ferrari and Mercedes are suffering badly, the other teams are celebrating. Praise for Alonso. Watching him fight is one of the great joys of this GP. The last ten laps are a show!
La Stampa: Ferrari's problems never end. Sainz settles for sixth place at the end of a grey race. The only consolation for the team from Maranello: Mercedes was even worse.
Corriere della Sera: Verstappen gobbles up his 52nd victory. But the real show was put on by Alonso with his third place. Ferrari has to capitulate without fighting. A severe humiliation.
La Repubblica: Verstappen continues his winning run and doesn't even realise what's happening behind him. To liven up the show, Alonso, 42 years old, takes third place after a spectacular overtaking manoeuvre for which he earns a standing ovation.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12