Vasseur: There was no more difficult starting point for Ferrari

The current Formula 1 season is entering the home straight. Ferrari is fighting for second place in the world championship, but has clearly missed out on the title. Team boss Fred Vasseur takes stock.

The Brazilian GP was extremely bitter for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc retired on the opening lap and the Monegasque driver was forced to retire.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz only finished sixth - not enough for the Reds' expectations. "We are very disappointed, because we could have scored a lot of important points for the championship, but we lost Charles before the start due to a reliability problem that sent him off the track on the formation lap. He would have started from the front row, and on top of that we had sacrificed his sprint chances in favour of the Grand Prix. Now we have to investigate exactly what happened to his car," said Team Principal Fred Vasseur.

According to Vasseur, Sainz struggled with the clutch at the start, which is why he lost a few places. "However, in the race, especially in the first stint, he managed the tyres very well and was able to overtake both Mercedes, which means that we made up two points on our rivals over the course of the weekend. It could have been so much more, but nevertheless the battle for second place is not yet decided," said Vasseur.

In the championship standings, Ferrari is 20 points behind Mercedes with two races to go. Third place would not only be a financial setback. For Vasseur, second place would at least be a small success.

Basically, however, it was clear what awaited him at Ferrari. The traditional racing team was once again in a sporting crisis in the winter, which resulted in a reorganisation with Vasseur as the new team boss at the helm.

Vasseur came from Alfa Romeo, and of course he knew, at least from the outside, how the Reds had developed. Nevertheless: "There was never a more difficult moment to start at Ferrari," Vasseur told Bild am Sonntag.

There were many construction sites. "I didn't know the level of the car and had a lot of information to process. Then there was the launch. The expectations of the car were greater than what we put on the track in Bahrain. And in Jeddah it was almost worse. The Monday after Jeddah was tough. We didn't achieve the results we had hoped for," said Vasseur.

However, the team never panicked, remained calm and tried to tackle the problems one by one, praised Vasseur.

This went well with certain things, but less so with others. "I would say we have made progress with the pit stops and in terms of strategy. There is more calm on the pit wall. That went well and is satisfactory," he said.

However, the development of the car is still a problem, "it takes time, you have to avoid frustration. When you identify problems, it takes time. Recruiting specialists can also take time. We are all giving our all," said Vasseur.

Ferrari is also driven by the fans, who are particularly emotional in Italy. However, Vasseur does not feel any more pressure as a result. "They are always very positive. Even when things are going badly, there are always fans who want autographs. They support us, even in difficult times," he said.

When will the Tifosi be able to celebrate a title again? It is clear that Red Bull Racing will weaken at some point and that the competition will then have opportunities that need to be capitalised on. "After a few seasons, all winning streaks are broken at some point. We have to be prepared to be next. It's a fight, Mercedes is also giving everything," said Vasseur.

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12