Vasseur: There was no more difficult starting point for Ferrari
The Brazilian GP was extremely bitter for Ferrari. Charles Leclerc retired on the opening lap and the Monegasque driver was forced to retire.
His team-mate Carlos Sainz only finished sixth - not enough for the Reds' expectations. "We are very disappointed, because we could have scored a lot of important points for the championship, but we lost Charles before the start due to a reliability problem that sent him off the track on the formation lap. He would have started from the front row, and on top of that we had sacrificed his sprint chances in favour of the Grand Prix. Now we have to investigate exactly what happened to his car," said Team Principal Fred Vasseur.
According to Vasseur, Sainz struggled with the clutch at the start, which is why he lost a few places. "However, in the race, especially in the first stint, he managed the tyres very well and was able to overtake both Mercedes, which means that we made up two points on our rivals over the course of the weekend. It could have been so much more, but nevertheless the battle for second place is not yet decided," said Vasseur.
In the championship standings, Ferrari is 20 points behind Mercedes with two races to go. Third place would not only be a financial setback. For Vasseur, second place would at least be a small success.
Basically, however, it was clear what awaited him at Ferrari. The traditional racing team was once again in a sporting crisis in the winter, which resulted in a reorganisation with Vasseur as the new team boss at the helm.
Vasseur came from Alfa Romeo, and of course he knew, at least from the outside, how the Reds had developed. Nevertheless: "There was never a more difficult moment to start at Ferrari," Vasseur told Bild am Sonntag.
There were many construction sites. "I didn't know the level of the car and had a lot of information to process. Then there was the launch. The expectations of the car were greater than what we put on the track in Bahrain. And in Jeddah it was almost worse. The Monday after Jeddah was tough. We didn't achieve the results we had hoped for," said Vasseur.
However, the team never panicked, remained calm and tried to tackle the problems one by one, praised Vasseur.
This went well with certain things, but less so with others. "I would say we have made progress with the pit stops and in terms of strategy. There is more calm on the pit wall. That went well and is satisfactory," he said.
However, the development of the car is still a problem, "it takes time, you have to avoid frustration. When you identify problems, it takes time. Recruiting specialists can also take time. We are all giving our all," said Vasseur.
Ferrari is also driven by the fans, who are particularly emotional in Italy. However, Vasseur does not feel any more pressure as a result. "They are always very positive. Even when things are going badly, there are always fans who want autographs. They support us, even in difficult times," he said.
When will the Tifosi be able to celebrate a title again? It is clear that Red Bull Racing will weaken at some point and that the competition will then have opportunities that need to be capitalised on. "After a few seasons, all winning streaks are broken at some point. We have to be prepared to be next. It's a fight, Mercedes is also giving everything," said Vasseur.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02nd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12