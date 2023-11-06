Alonso: Pérez battle tougher than duel with Schumacher

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez thrilled the fans with their wheel-to-wheel duel at the Brazilian GP. Alonso recalled a duel with Michael Schumacher.

When asked about the comparison with a legendary duel with Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso naturally remembered immediately.

"Yes, I remember," said Alonso after the Brazil GP and joked in the direction of McLaren driver Lando Norris: "How old were you? Five? (he actually was at the time)".

Alonso had previously fought a thrilling duel with Sergio Pérez, which thrilled the fans and from which Alonso emerged victorious, earning him third place.

In 2005, Alonso broke the Schumacher family's winning streak when Michael and Ralf Schumacher won the races from 1999 to 2004 and the 2006 edition (Ralf won in 2001, Michael in the other races).

Alonso and record champion Schumacher battled wheel-to-wheel in 2005, with Alonso in the Renault ending up 0.2 seconds ahead of Schumacher, who returned the favour in 2006. However, Alonso won the world championship titles in both years.

Comparing the 2023 duel with 2005, Alonso said: "It was easier in 2005 because there was no DRS. Now, with DRS, it's a bit different and you have to approach things a bit differently. Dealing with the tyres is also very different from back then, when you could push the tyres to the limit."

Alonso continued: "If you lose position in 2005, then it's bye bye, you can't recover, and here I had another chance. It was introduced to put on a slightly better show and today is a good example of that because you get overtaken with two laps to go and then you have another chance, especially here in Brazil."

It was a spectacular weekend, as always in Brazil, said Alonso: "Sometimes it's the weather that makes for this great show and I think we've seen some incredible racing this weekend. There's something about this track that always gives Formula 1 a perfect opportunity to shine and that was nice."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12