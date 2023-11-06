Alonso: Pérez battle tougher than duel with Schumacher
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
When asked about the comparison with a legendary duel with Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso naturally remembered immediately.
"Yes, I remember," said Alonso after the Brazil GP and joked in the direction of McLaren driver Lando Norris: "How old were you? Five? (he actually was at the time)".
Alonso had previously fought a thrilling duel with Sergio Pérez, which thrilled the fans and from which Alonso emerged victorious, earning him third place.
In 2005, Alonso broke the Schumacher family's winning streak when Michael and Ralf Schumacher won the races from 1999 to 2004 and the 2006 edition (Ralf won in 2001, Michael in the other races).
Alonso and record champion Schumacher battled wheel-to-wheel in 2005, with Alonso in the Renault ending up 0.2 seconds ahead of Schumacher, who returned the favour in 2006. However, Alonso won the world championship titles in both years.
Comparing the 2023 duel with 2005, Alonso said: "It was easier in 2005 because there was no DRS. Now, with DRS, it's a bit different and you have to approach things a bit differently. Dealing with the tyres is also very different from back then, when you could push the tyres to the limit."
Alonso continued: "If you lose position in 2005, then it's bye bye, you can't recover, and here I had another chance. It was introduced to put on a slightly better show and today is a good example of that because you get overtaken with two laps to go and then you have another chance, especially here in Brazil."
It was a spectacular weekend, as always in Brazil, said Alonso: "Sometimes it's the weather that makes for this great show and I think we've seen some incredible racing this weekend. There's something about this track that always gives Formula 1 a perfect opportunity to shine and that was nice."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12