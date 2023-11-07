Christian Horner on Max Verstappen - the singer

Dutchman Max Verstappen took his 52nd GP victory in Brazil, his 17th of the season. What happened after the chequered flag fell left some at Red Bull Racing baffled.

What a year! 20th Formula 1 World Championship round of the 2023 GP season, 17th victory for Max Verstappen in the Red Bull Racing car. Unfortunately, most fans didn't hear what happened after the chequered flag fell.

We heard the usual exchange of words between Verstappen, his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and team principal Christian Horner, but then the F1 director cut to radio messages from second-placed Lando Norris to his team and to Fernando Alonso after his magnificent drive to third place.

And Verstappen? He was played the song "Green, Green Grass of Home" by the legendary Tom Jones over the radio - whereupon Max promptly began to sing along at the request of RBR team boss Christian Horner!

Race engineer Lambiase intervened and said, dry as a bone: "Please don't give up your job today, Max." To which Verstappen chuckled: "Don't worry, I think I'm better at that." (at racing.)



But where did the whole interlude come from?



The idea came to Horner in conversation with Jos Verstappen after Max's title win in Qatar. Horner: "I said to Jos - maybe we could play a song in Max's car, what do you think? And I thought Jos might want something modern for Max, say by Ed Sheeran or something, something contemporary. But no, Jos said: 'Why don't you play Green Green Grass by Tom Jones, he likes that song'. So that's what we did."



But why Tom Jones of all people? Horner continues: "When Jos Verstappen went kart racing with his son Max, Tom Jones was probably being noodled up and down in the car."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12