Christian Horner on Max Verstappen - the singer
What a year! 20th Formula 1 World Championship round of the 2023 GP season, 17th victory for Max Verstappen in the Red Bull Racing car. Unfortunately, most fans didn't hear what happened after the chequered flag fell.
We heard the usual exchange of words between Verstappen, his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase and team principal Christian Horner, but then the F1 director cut to radio messages from second-placed Lando Norris to his team and to Fernando Alonso after his magnificent drive to third place.
And Verstappen? He was played the song "Green, Green Grass of Home" by the legendary Tom Jones over the radio - whereupon Max promptly began to sing along at the request of RBR team boss Christian Horner!
Race engineer Lambiase intervened and said, dry as a bone: "Please don't give up your job today, Max." To which Verstappen chuckled: "Don't worry, I think I'm better at that." (at racing.)
But where did the whole interlude come from?
The idea came to Horner in conversation with Jos Verstappen after Max's title win in Qatar. Horner: "I said to Jos - maybe we could play a song in Max's car, what do you think? And I thought Jos might want something modern for Max, say by Ed Sheeran or something, something contemporary. But no, Jos said: 'Why don't you play Green Green Grass by Tom Jones, he likes that song'. So that's what we did."
But why Tom Jones of all people? Horner continues: "When Jos Verstappen went kart racing with his son Max, Tom Jones was probably being noodled up and down in the car."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12