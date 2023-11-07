GP fans outraged: bizarre VIP appearance in Brazil

In recent years, TV pundits such as long-time Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle have sometimes had a hard time with guests of honour at Grands Prix. The one or other "Very Important Person" strolls around the starting grid, but an interview is not possible, or a very strange conversation ensues.

In the current Formula 1 boom, F1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali wants to change that. World stars such as Tom Cruise, Shakira, 'Spiderman' Tom Holland, Will Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, Vin Diesel and Tom Brady should please say a few sentences, and it should no longer happen that bodyguards rudely push Brundle and colleagues aside, as happened in Austin in 2021 when rapper Megan Thee Stallion's entourage almost came to blows with Brundle. Or when tennis star Serena Williams coldly rebuffed poor Martin.



The embarrassing encounter between Brundle and Cara Delevingne at Silverstone is also unforgettable.

The latest chapter in Brundle's bizarre interviews (or attempted interviews): he met the Texan musician Machine Gun Kelly (actually Colson Baker) on the grid at Interlagos/Brazil.

When Brundle greeted the American on the grid, Kelly said: "I have no idea what you just said, but thank you."

Brundle then wanted to know how Kelly's career was going at the moment. Instead, the musician began to nibble on one of Brundle's pins, a red poppy worn as a symbol of remembrance of wartime or hope for peace. "That's a poppy," said Martin. - "What do you say?" Kelly asked back.



Then Brundle wanted to know again what was going on with the career. Kelly, who seemed distracted and distraught, looked in the other direction, mumbled something incomprehensible at first and then said: "I'm not thinking about my career."



Brundle tries again: "What do you think about our business, Formula 1?" Kelly, more alert this time: "Fabulous. Life is on the line. It's exciting. I was in the studio last week and Lewis Hamilton was in the other studio. That was nice."



"Good to see you," said Brundle, who now wants to find other F1 guests. But the conversation wasn't quite over yet. Because Kelly asked back, "And what do you think of my business?" Brundle: "We love it, because there are always great synergies between music and motorsport, somehow."



Kelly then asked Brundle to play air guitar. Martin declined, irritated, and admitted that he had not had more than a few piano lessons. Kelly suggested an air band, he, Kelly on guitar, he, Martin on air piano. Brundle didn't think the audience wanted to see that: "Er, we've got millions out there, we've got to move on."



Kelly, unaffected: "Give me the keys, I need keys." (Now playing air guitar.)



When Brundle didn't join in, Kelly gave him a thumbs-down and walked away. Martin: "Somehow I don't think I'm going to get a Christmas card from him."



The video of Brundle with Kelly went viral.



The reactions from fans were fierce - from amusement to indignation to derision. Most found the musician at least eccentric, to put it politely, and noted the strange atmosphere between the two men.



Machine Gun Kelly did not take this lying down. He spoke out on X (formerly Twitter): "Why should my vibes be bad? Because someone is shoving a mic in my face and de facto forcing me to do an interview while I'm just trying to enjoy an event? Because the engines were so loud I couldn't hear him?"



Small interjection: there were no Formula 1 engines running at the time.



Kelly then: "My anxiety won, I hate being in public."



Maybe that's why he left the race track after half the GP distance.





