Ralf Schumacher: Hülkenberg's face speaks volumes

Nico Hülkenberg was also unable to score any points in the 201st Grand Prix: The 36-year-old German has not finished in the points in Formula 1 since Australia, i.e. for more than seven months, usually for the same reason - after a good to outstanding performance in qualifying, Hülki slips back place by place in the races due to the high tyre wear on the Hass racing car.

Ralf Schumacher (48), six-time GP winner and today Formula 1 pundit for our colleagues at Sky, says in his review of the São Paulo Grand Prix: "Nico benefited from a few retirements, but in the end he could do no better than 12th place. The Haas update doesn't seem to be working, the tyre wear is incredibly high. Haas has given Hülkenberg the chance to get back into Formula 1. That's why I think it's fair and right that he stayed with Haas."

"But Hülkenberg also realises that Haas is at an impasse with the whole construct, no matter what they do. Haas is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete halfway in the current Formula 1. That's a shame for Hülkenberg. You get the feeling that he is dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but perhaps also hopes that he will somehow get out of it."

Schumacher, 180-time GP participant and fourth in the 2001 and 2002 World Championships, continued: "Nico's statements and his face speak volumes. I understand him, because he doesn't have forever left. He can still do it. He's done 200 Grand Prix races and hasn't even stood on the podium yet. So it's clear that he's getting impatient."

"A lot of money would have to be spent at Haas now. One option would be for Gene Haas to sell the team. The dream of buying something here and there and then cobbling it together is difficult on your own. It's clear to me that Haas needs a development partner if things continue like this."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



