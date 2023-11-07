Ralf Schumacher: Hülkenberg's face speaks volumes
Nico Hülkenberg was also unable to score any points in the 201st Grand Prix: The 36-year-old German has not finished in the points in Formula 1 since Australia, i.e. for more than seven months, usually for the same reason - after a good to outstanding performance in qualifying, Hülki slips back place by place in the races due to the high tyre wear on the Hass racing car.
Ralf Schumacher (48), six-time GP winner and today Formula 1 pundit for our colleagues at Sky, says in his review of the São Paulo Grand Prix: "Nico benefited from a few retirements, but in the end he could do no better than 12th place. The Haas update doesn't seem to be working, the tyre wear is incredibly high. Haas has given Hülkenberg the chance to get back into Formula 1. That's why I think it's fair and right that he stayed with Haas."
"But Hülkenberg also realises that Haas is at an impasse with the whole construct, no matter what they do. Haas is probably no longer up to date to be able to compete halfway in the current Formula 1. That's a shame for Hülkenberg. You get the feeling that he is dealing with the situation openly and honestly, but perhaps also hopes that he will somehow get out of it."
Schumacher, 180-time GP participant and fourth in the 2001 and 2002 World Championships, continued: "Nico's statements and his face speak volumes. I understand him, because he doesn't have forever left. He can still do it. He's done 200 Grand Prix races and hasn't even stood on the podium yet. So it's clear that he's getting impatient."
"A lot of money would have to be spent at Haas now. One option would be for Gene Haas to sell the team. The dream of buying something here and there and then cobbling it together is difficult on your own. It's clear to me that Haas needs a development partner if things continue like this."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12