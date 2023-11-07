Daniel Ricciardo rages: "Fucking crap rules!"
He is one of the great favourites in the Formula 1 paddock: GP fans love Australian Daniel Ricciardo for his sunny disposition and quick wit. But there are also moments when the 237-time GP participant loses his smile. Like in Brazil.
The AlphaTauri driver literally exploded on the radio: "I could explain now why these are fucking crap rules, but we all know them."
Oops, what was it that got the usually good-humoured 2014 and 2016 World Championship bronze medallist so worked up?
The following happened during the São Paulo Grand Prix: Shortly after the start, the cars of Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg came into contact. Albon and Magnussen were out immediately, while Hülkenberg's Haas racing car was repaired. The race had to be cancelled.
The cars of Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) were also damaged in the turmoil, Piastri's underbody and suspension, Ricciardo's rear wing and brake panelling. The interruption to the race gave these two teams the chance to repair Daniel and Oscar's cars. But the FIA rules state: 'Whose car has to be repaired during the break must start from the pit lane afterwards.
But when the field continued on its journey with a second standing start, Piastri and Ricciardo, who had started from the pit lane, turned up - one lap down. Why?
While Piastri and Ricciardo had brought their battered cars into the pits, the field crossed the finish line again under yellow before race director Niels Wittich had no choice but to abandon the race. Hence Oscar and Daniel one lap down.
Daniel after the WRC race: "I was so angry because my guys worked their fingers to the bone to repair the car in time. But the rules here are simply not logical. It can't be right that Oscar and I go back to the Grand Prix and get a lap on the clock."
Ricciardo continued: "Piastri and I have been the victims of ill-conceived regulations. Today it was him and me. But imagine the confusion if eight or ten cars had to be repaired. This rule is a trash bag and should be scrutinised. In any case, our day was ruined."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12