Daniel Ricciardo rages: "Fucking crap rules!"

Australian Daniel Ricciardo (34) is regarded as the sunshine among drivers, always approachable, always sincere, always with a good word on his lips. But in Brazil, the eight-time GP winner burst his collar.

He is one of the great favourites in the Formula 1 paddock: GP fans love Australian Daniel Ricciardo for his sunny disposition and quick wit. But there are also moments when the 237-time GP participant loses his smile. Like in Brazil.

The AlphaTauri driver literally exploded on the radio: "I could explain now why these are fucking crap rules, but we all know them."

Oops, what was it that got the usually good-humoured 2014 and 2016 World Championship bronze medallist so worked up?

The following happened during the São Paulo Grand Prix: Shortly after the start, the cars of Alex Albon, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg came into contact. Albon and Magnussen were out immediately, while Hülkenberg's Haas racing car was repaired. The race had to be cancelled.



The cars of Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) were also damaged in the turmoil, Piastri's underbody and suspension, Ricciardo's rear wing and brake panelling. The interruption to the race gave these two teams the chance to repair Daniel and Oscar's cars. But the FIA rules state: 'Whose car has to be repaired during the break must start from the pit lane afterwards.



But when the field continued on its journey with a second standing start, Piastri and Ricciardo, who had started from the pit lane, turned up - one lap down. Why?



While Piastri and Ricciardo had brought their battered cars into the pits, the field crossed the finish line again under yellow before race director Niels Wittich had no choice but to abandon the race. Hence Oscar and Daniel one lap down.



Daniel after the WRC race: "I was so angry because my guys worked their fingers to the bone to repair the car in time. But the rules here are simply not logical. It can't be right that Oscar and I go back to the Grand Prix and get a lap on the clock."



Ricciardo continued: "Piastri and I have been the victims of ill-conceived regulations. Today it was him and me. But imagine the confusion if eight or ten cars had to be repaired. This rule is a trash bag and should be scrutinised. In any case, our day was ruined."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



