Haas protest USA GP: Albon, Stroll, Pérez under suspicion

On Wednesday, 8 November, the FIA race stewards of the USA GP will decide whether an objection by the Haas team is admissible. Will Alex Albon, Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez be penalised?

It was the big upset hours after the chequered flag fell at the US Grand Prix on the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin (Texas): Lewis Hamilton (2nd place) and Charles Leclerc (4th place) were excluded from the classification because the floorboards of the Mercedes and Ferrari were too worn.

It is quite possible that we will see a different race result in a few days' time. This is because Haas team boss Günther Steiner has made use of the so-called right to review.

The Formula 1 regulations leave a loophole open here, even beyond the appeal period after a Grand Prix. Article 14.1.1 of the Sporting Code stipulates that "in the event of a new situation, the race stewards concerned must meet again to hear relevant statements". This can happen up to 14 days after the incident.

Haas wants to prove that there have been far more offences regarding track limits than the 35 documented cases. In the USA GP, only one driver was penalised for repeatedly leaving the race track: Alex Albon in the Williams. Not enough, in Haas' opinion.

Steiner believes: "Albon was off the track several more times, unpunished, and the same applies to Lance Stroll and Sergio Pérez. The Mexican finished fourth in Texas, Stroll seventh, Albon ninth and Haas driver Hülkenberg eleventh.



As a reminder: In a certain corner, a driver is allowed to be beyond the white line that delimits the track twice with all four wheels; the third time he receives a final warning (diagonally split black/white flag), then a five-second penalty is imposed. This is served during the subsequent tyre change in the pits or - if the driver has already completed all stops - is added to the race time.



As a first step, the FIA stewards, who were at work in the USA, will now have to decide whether Haas' objection is admissible. The rule makers Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) will deal with the case via video link on 8 November and have invited the Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Williams teams to take part in the conference.



If the commissioners find that Haas can "present relevant new evidence" at this conference (as stated in the regulations), the case will be scrutinised again in detail.



The background to Haas' approach is that there is a lot of money at stake. Williams is currently on 28 points, AlphaTauri on 21 points, Alfa Romeo on 16 and Haas on 12. The payouts for these ranks from the Formula 1 prize money pot: seventh receives around 90 million, eighth 80 million, ninth 70 million and tenth around 60 million.