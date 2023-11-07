Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Cause of crash found

"Why am I always so unlucky?" moaned Charles Leclerc on the radio. The Monegasque driver went off the track during the warm-up lap for the World Championship race in Brazil. It is now clear how this could have happened.

The Tifosi could hardly believe their eyes: Charles Leclerc, who should have started the São Paulo Grand Prix in second place, went off the track during the warm-up lap at Interlagos, the Ferrari crashed hard into the track barrier, out!

Leclerc moaned on the radio: "No hydraulics. Why am I always so unlucky?" In the event of a hydraulic loss, various systems gradually switch off - usually the steering first, then the gearstick. The five-time GP winner felt the steering becoming sluggish, then the rear wheels locked and he took off.

It is now clear why Leclerc, who has been winless since July 2022, went off the track. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "It was a hiccup in the electronics, which led to the hydraulics and then the engine being switched off."

Leclerc: "I felt the hydraulics because of the steering, but I didn't realise at the time that a safety protocol was activated afterwards that switched off the engine."



Particularly annoying: Although the impact was considerable, only the front wing was damaged. Leclerc: "I was able to get the car moving again, but only for about 15 seconds. Then the same thing happened as before: loss of hydraulics, steering problems, engine stops. That got me twenty metres, then it was over."



Fred Vasseur: "Something like that had never happened before in the whole season. It's obviously very frustrating for Charles, who could certainly have finished on the podium. We now have to look calmly at how this defect could have happened."



In the end, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished sixth, Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes eighth, George Russell retired like Leclerc, the Englishman due to an overheated engine.



In the World Championship duel for second place in the Constructors' Cup between Mercedes and Ferrari, the score is 382:362 in favour of Mercedes before the last two Grands Prix.





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



