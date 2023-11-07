Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Cause of crash found
The Tifosi could hardly believe their eyes: Charles Leclerc, who should have started the São Paulo Grand Prix in second place, went off the track during the warm-up lap at Interlagos, the Ferrari crashed hard into the track barrier, out!
Leclerc moaned on the radio: "No hydraulics. Why am I always so unlucky?" In the event of a hydraulic loss, various systems gradually switch off - usually the steering first, then the gearstick. The five-time GP winner felt the steering becoming sluggish, then the rear wheels locked and he took off.
It is now clear why Leclerc, who has been winless since July 2022, went off the track. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says: "It was a hiccup in the electronics, which led to the hydraulics and then the engine being switched off."
Leclerc: "I felt the hydraulics because of the steering, but I didn't realise at the time that a safety protocol was activated afterwards that switched off the engine."
Particularly annoying: Although the impact was considerable, only the front wing was damaged. Leclerc: "I was able to get the car moving again, but only for about 15 seconds. Then the same thing happened as before: loss of hydraulics, steering problems, engine stops. That got me twenty metres, then it was over."
Fred Vasseur: "Something like that had never happened before in the whole season. It's obviously very frustrating for Charles, who could certainly have finished on the podium. We now have to look calmly at how this defect could have happened."
In the end, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz finished sixth, Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes eighth, George Russell retired like Leclerc, the Englishman due to an overheated engine.
In the World Championship duel for second place in the Constructors' Cup between Mercedes and Ferrari, the score is 382:362 in favour of Mercedes before the last two Grands Prix.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12