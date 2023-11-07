Mercedes weak: consequence of the disqualification in the USA?

A year ago, Mercedes took a great victory in Brazil with George Russell, but now Lewis Hamilton could do no better than eighth place. A direct consequence of Hamilton's exclusion in Texas?

The Mercedes drivers are very disappointed after the Grand Prix of São Paulo: George Russell, who celebrated his first GP triumph here a year ago, was taken out of the race before the increased oil temperature led to engine damage. Lewis Hamilton was unable to match the speed of his opponents and only finished eighth.

There were rumours in the paddock that Mercedes had feared being forced out of the race on another sprint weekend, as in Austin (Texas), due to an excessively abraded floor plate. Hamilton lost second place on that occasion.

The insinuation now: Mercedes had increased the ground clearance in such a way that excessive wear of the floor pan was not possible, but the higher a modern wing car is trimmed, the more performance is lost.

Team boss Toto Wolff was asked about this connection after the traditional race in Interlagos. The Austrian says: "It is true that we have adjusted the ground clearance upwards, and this is of course a direct consequence of the disqualification in Texas. But I don't believe that this is the main reason why we were less competitive than we had hoped."

"Rather, I believe that there is something fundamentally wrong with the car mechanically. It is not due to a single element such as a wing that is trimmed too much for downforce or the ground clearance, which is one or two millimetres higher. A wing with more drag or higher ground clearance costs time, of course, but that doesn't explain why we were so completely out of our depth in Brazil. There has to be more."



A thorough analysis is currently underway at Mercedes to get to the bottom of the sobering performance at Interlagos.





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12







