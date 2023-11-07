Mercedes weak: consequence of the disqualification in the USA?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Mercedes drivers are very disappointed after the Grand Prix of São Paulo: George Russell, who celebrated his first GP triumph here a year ago, was taken out of the race before the increased oil temperature led to engine damage. Lewis Hamilton was unable to match the speed of his opponents and only finished eighth.
There were rumours in the paddock that Mercedes had feared being forced out of the race on another sprint weekend, as in Austin (Texas), due to an excessively abraded floor plate. Hamilton lost second place on that occasion.
The insinuation now: Mercedes had increased the ground clearance in such a way that excessive wear of the floor pan was not possible, but the higher a modern wing car is trimmed, the more performance is lost.
Team boss Toto Wolff was asked about this connection after the traditional race in Interlagos. The Austrian says: "It is true that we have adjusted the ground clearance upwards, and this is of course a direct consequence of the disqualification in Texas. But I don't believe that this is the main reason why we were less competitive than we had hoped."
"Rather, I believe that there is something fundamentally wrong with the car mechanically. It is not due to a single element such as a wing that is trimmed too much for downforce or the ground clearance, which is one or two millimetres higher. A wing with more drag or higher ground clearance costs time, of course, but that doesn't explain why we were so completely out of our depth in Brazil. There has to be more."
A thorough analysis is currently underway at Mercedes to get to the bottom of the sobering performance at Interlagos.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12