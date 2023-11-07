Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes shock, Ferrari problem child
After the varied Formula 1 World Championship race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos, São Paulo, 180-time GP participant and current Sky F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher had a few thoughts on the traditional race in Brazil.
Schumacher, 180-time GP participant and six-time race winner, states: "Mercedes was very weak last weekend. Toto Wolff was almost shocked afterwards on the Sky microphone."
"The problems can be explained by the fact that Mercedes doesn't understand the concept of the car. They had high hopes for a good race in Brazil, and the disappointment was clear to see for everyone involved. That's why I fear that Mercedes is not out of the woods yet."
"The weakness of Mercedes was a good opportunity for Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. But Ferrari didn't have a good weekend either. Ferrari has always been a bit of a problem child. Fred Vasseur can't turn the whole place round in six or seven months. It also took a few years for my brother Michael, Ross Brawn and Jean Todt. You need patience at Ferrari."
In contrast, Ralf sees an upward trend at Aston Martin: "They were very strong in Brazil, with both drivers. After a good start to the season, they tried a bit too much in terms of development, which went a bit in the wrong direction. They've now made the most of all this data and the Greens are back on track. That makes me happy for Aston Martin."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12