Ralf Schumacher: Mercedes shock, Ferrari problem child

Six-time GP winner Ralf Schumacher looks back on the São Paulo Grand Prix and says which teams are worried and which racing team is on the up again.

After the varied Formula 1 World Championship race at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos, São Paulo, 180-time GP participant and current Sky F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher had a few thoughts on the traditional race in Brazil.

Schumacher, 180-time GP participant and six-time race winner, states: "Mercedes was very weak last weekend. Toto Wolff was almost shocked afterwards on the Sky microphone."

"The problems can be explained by the fact that Mercedes doesn't understand the concept of the car. They had high hopes for a good race in Brazil, and the disappointment was clear to see for everyone involved. That's why I fear that Mercedes is not out of the woods yet."

"The weakness of Mercedes was a good opportunity for Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors' championship. But Ferrari didn't have a good weekend either. Ferrari has always been a bit of a problem child. Fred Vasseur can't turn the whole place round in six or seven months. It also took a few years for my brother Michael, Ross Brawn and Jean Todt. You need patience at Ferrari."



In contrast, Ralf sees an upward trend at Aston Martin: "They were very strong in Brazil, with both drivers. After a good start to the season, they tried a bit too much in terms of development, which went a bit in the wrong direction. They've now made the most of all this data and the Greens are back on track. That makes me happy for Aston Martin."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12