Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in Brazil: Missed opportunity

Spaniard Carlos Sainz finished sixth in Interlagos, but the 29-year-old is not satisfied: He lost two places at the start. "My start was already bad in the sprint."

When the Brazilian Grand Prix was over, Carlos Sainz spoke some unusual words on the radio: "I hope we can throw this clutch in the bin soon."

Commenting on his sixth place in the São Paulo GP, the Ferrari driver later said: "My start was already bad in the sprint, and it wasn't any better in the Grand Prix, I lost two places straight away."

"When I look at that and take Charles' retirement into account, I can only say that Brazil is a missed opportunity for us. We could have scored plenty of points here against Mercedes, who were in trouble."

"We've had the problem with getting going since the first practice session and we couldn't solve it for a whole weekend. That's a shame."



"Missing out on points is one thing, speed is another: We weren't fast enough compared to Red Bull Racing, McLaren and Aston Martin."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12





