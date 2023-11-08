Max Verstappen 2023: 1000 lead laps possible

The three-time Formula 1 champion breaks new records on almost every GP weekend. Also in Brazil. We tell you which records could be bettered in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

When asked about records, Max Verstappen always puts it on a standing start: "It will all be nice when I look back on my career one day. But I didn't come into Formula 1 with the idea of smashing records. I simply drive to win. Everything else comes naturally."

Everything else is now quite a lot, as our list of records shows, without claiming to be exhaustive.

GP victories in a row

From Miami to Monza, from May to September 2023, the GP winner was Max Verstappen every time, ten times in a row. This broke Sebastian Vettel's record from 2013 (nine wins in a row).

GP wins per season

With 17 outright wins so far (in 20 races), Max has bettered his own record from the 2022 season (15). He still has two more opportunities to extend this record.

World Championship points per season

In 2022, Max set a new record for points per season with 454. After 20 of 22 races and 6 sprints, the Dutchman already has 524 points.



Podium finishes per season

In 2022, Verstappen set a new record: 22 races, 18 podiums. He surpassed this with the Brazil GP - his victory marked the 19th podium finish of the year.



Leading laps per season

Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 record lasted twelve years: in 2022, the German posted 739 laps in the lead per season with Red Bull Racing. The new record is held by Max Verstappen with 922, with the races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi even pushing the incredible limit of 1000 laps in the same year.



Victories from pole position

Astonishing: every time Max Verstappen has started the race from pole position, he has won. This happened eleven times in 2023 - a new record. The old record was held by Nigel Mansell in 1992 and Sebastian Vettel in 2011 (nine wins from pole in the same season).



Larger lead in the world championship

Verstappen leads the world championship with 524 points. The gap to Sergio Pérez, who is currently second in the championship, is greater than the number of points the Mexican has scored. The gap is currently 266 points, with the Mexican having collected 258 points.



Consecutive races as championship leader

In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen will lead the world championship for 39 races, a streak that began in Spain in May 2022. In Brazil, Verstappen equalled Michael Schumacher (37 consecutive races as world championship leader, from Indianapolis 2000 to Suzuka 2002).





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



