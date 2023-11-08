Max Verstappen 2023: 1000 lead laps possible
When asked about records, Max Verstappen always puts it on a standing start: "It will all be nice when I look back on my career one day. But I didn't come into Formula 1 with the idea of smashing records. I simply drive to win. Everything else comes naturally."
Everything else is now quite a lot, as our list of records shows, without claiming to be exhaustive.
GP victories in a row
From Miami to Monza, from May to September 2023, the GP winner was Max Verstappen every time, ten times in a row. This broke Sebastian Vettel's record from 2013 (nine wins in a row).
GP wins per season
With 17 outright wins so far (in 20 races), Max has bettered his own record from the 2022 season (15). He still has two more opportunities to extend this record.
World Championship points per season
In 2022, Max set a new record for points per season with 454. After 20 of 22 races and 6 sprints, the Dutchman already has 524 points.
Podium finishes per season
In 2022, Verstappen set a new record: 22 races, 18 podiums. He surpassed this with the Brazil GP - his victory marked the 19th podium finish of the year.
Leading laps per season
Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 record lasted twelve years: in 2022, the German posted 739 laps in the lead per season with Red Bull Racing. The new record is held by Max Verstappen with 922, with the races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi even pushing the incredible limit of 1000 laps in the same year.
Victories from pole position
Astonishing: every time Max Verstappen has started the race from pole position, he has won. This happened eleven times in 2023 - a new record. The old record was held by Nigel Mansell in 1992 and Sebastian Vettel in 2011 (nine wins from pole in the same season).
Larger lead in the world championship
Verstappen leads the world championship with 524 points. The gap to Sergio Pérez, who is currently second in the championship, is greater than the number of points the Mexican has scored. The gap is currently 266 points, with the Mexican having collected 258 points.
Consecutive races as championship leader
In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen will lead the world championship for 39 races, a streak that began in Spain in May 2022. In Brazil, Verstappen equalled Michael Schumacher (37 consecutive races as world championship leader, from Indianapolis 2000 to Suzuka 2002).
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12