Haas protest: Team Principal Günther Steiner criticises FIA

Haas team boss Günther Steiner has lodged an appeal against the result of the US Grand Prix because he suspects that the rules have been broken. What the South Tyrolean now expects from the FIA.

On 8 November, the race stewards of the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) near Austin/Texas will meet for a video conference. This is because Haas team boss Günther Steiner has made use of the so-called right of review.

Article 14.1.1 of the Formula 1 Sporting Code stipulates that "in the event of a new situation, the race stewards concerned must meet again to hear relevant statements". This can happen up to 14 days after the incident.

Haas wants to prove that there have been far more offences regarding track limits than the 35 documented cases. In the USA GP, only one driver was penalised for repeatedly leaving the race track: Alex Albon in the Williams. Not enough, says Haas.

As a first step, the FIA stewards, who were at work in the USA, will now have to decide whether Haas' objection is admissible. The rule makers Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) will deal with the case via video link on 8 November and have invited the Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Williams teams to take part in the conference.

If the stewards find that Haas can "present relevant new evidence" at this conference (as stated in the regulations), then the case will be scrutinised again in detail - with a possible correction of the result from Texas.



Günther Steiner is convinced: Albon was off the track several more times, unpunished, and the same applies to Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing). The Mexican finished fourth in Texas, Stroll seventh, Albon ninth and Haas driver Hülkenberg eleventh behind Sargeant.



As a reminder: In a certain corner, a driver is allowed to be beyond the white line that delimits the track twice with all four wheels, the third time he receives a final warning (diagonally split black/white flag), then a five-second penalty is imposed. This is served during the subsequent tyre change in the pits or - if the driver has already completed all stops - is added to the race time.



During the Brazil GP, Steiner commented on the case: "We believe that the race stewards did not have all the information they needed. We want to show that there were more rule infringements than were penalised. It is unacceptable that certain rules are laid down but then no action is taken against all drivers. We have clear evidence."



"I'm not a fan of this rule with the track limits. But if there are rules, then everyone has to abide by them. We can't apply rules once and then not again."



On the evening after the US GP, the FIA had to admit that the video perspective was not clear in certain suspected cases. Steiner believes he can fill these gaps.





