Alex Albon (Williams): "Penalised for a good start"

London-born Alexander Albon was out of the race after just a few seconds of the São Paulo GP - a collision with Hülkenberg, then with Magnussen. The Williams driver is annoyed.

Alex Albon is disappointed: The Williams driver was unable to continue a good series - ninth in Texas, ninth in Mexico, now a zero lap in Brazil. Albon was out of the race after less than 200 metres, as he got into the Haas racer of Hülkenberg, then spun into the path of Magnussen, Albon and the Dane had to retire, Hülkenberg was able to continue after the car was repaired.

Albon says: "In Mexico, the sprint in Brazil and the Grand Prix in Interlagos we got away well each time, three times in a row, but the crash was a result of the good start, which is very frustrating. In a way, I was penalised for the good start."

"But I don't think I could have done anything differently. I think Nico on my left couldn't see me coming, he pulled over to me because he was next to Magnussen himself. I couldn't prevent the collision."

"I really wanted to get past the two Haas race cars on my way to scoring points. That seemed to work for just over a hundred metres. Then, unfortunately, it was already over."



Of the teams in the last four places in the championship (Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas), only AlphaTauri scored points this time, with Yuki Tsunoda in 9th place.





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



