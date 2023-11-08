Alex Albon (Williams): "Penalised for a good start"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Alex Albon is disappointed: The Williams driver was unable to continue a good series - ninth in Texas, ninth in Mexico, now a zero lap in Brazil. Albon was out of the race after less than 200 metres, as he got into the Haas racer of Hülkenberg, then spun into the path of Magnussen, Albon and the Dane had to retire, Hülkenberg was able to continue after the car was repaired.
Albon says: "In Mexico, the sprint in Brazil and the Grand Prix in Interlagos we got away well each time, three times in a row, but the crash was a result of the good start, which is very frustrating. In a way, I was penalised for the good start."
"But I don't think I could have done anything differently. I think Nico on my left couldn't see me coming, he pulled over to me because he was next to Magnussen himself. I couldn't prevent the collision."
"I really wanted to get past the two Haas race cars on my way to scoring points. That seemed to work for just over a hundred metres. Then, unfortunately, it was already over."
Of the teams in the last four places in the championship (Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas), only AlphaTauri scored points this time, with Yuki Tsunoda in 9th place.
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12