Max Verstappen: "Come on, relax a bit!"

The basis for a successful Formula 1 racing driver like world champion Max Verstappen: an almost symbiotic collaboration with his race engineer. In the case of the Dutchman, this is Gianpiero "GP" Lambiase - known to most Formula 1 fans as the quiet voice on Verstappen's radio, a dual citizen of Italy and Great Britain.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner says of Verstappen and Lambiase: "The dynamic between the two is so intense that you sometimes have to ask yourself who is supposed to be the driver and who is supposed to be the engineer. I believe that the work between a driver and his race engineer is fundamental to success. The engineer must be able to realise what the driver needs. I recognise a bond as strong as the one between Sebastian Vettel and Guillaume Rocquelin."

Gianpiero Lambiase: Born on 14 October 1980 in Bedford (Great Britain), with Italian roots. Graduated as a mechanical engineer from University College London in 2002.

Lambiase joined the Silverstone-based Formula 1 team, which fans know under six different names, via Colin Kolles' Formula 3 team in 2005: Jordan, Midland, Spyker, Force India, Racing Point, Aston Martin.



As early as 2010, Gianpiero worked as a race engineer on the GP racer, alongside Tonio Liuzzi, from 2011 to 2013 at Force India with Paul Di Resta, and in 2014 with Sergio Pérez, whom he would see again at Red Bull Racing in 2021.

In 2015, Red Bull Racing brought him to Milton Keynes, where Lambiase initially coached the Russian Daniil Kvyat. Since 2018, Gianpiero has been the man at Max Verstappen's side.



The Dutchman on his trusted advisor: "Like me, Gianpiero tells it straight. We are completely honest with each other, which is particularly valuable in those moments when things aren't going so well on the racetrack."



"This can also lead to situations where one person has to be very strict with the other. But that's important. I need someone to tell me when I'm messing up, even on the radio."



This led Max to make a joke. When he was asked on the "Talking Bull" podcast by his team-mate Sergio Pérez which Red Bull Racing employee he would like to swap places with, Verstappen giggled: "With my race engineer Gianpiero, then I can bark at him on the radio for a change!"



Max delved deeper: "We're so open with each other on the radio that someone might think we're angry with each other. And I think we sound that way myself from time to time. But we're never angry with each other, we just look for ways and means to find more speed. We get on so well that there's no need to apologise to each other after a heated debate."



In the latest edition of "Talking Bull", Lambiase says to Max: "Sometimes I get the impression that you get a bit bored in the race. When we seem to be safely in the lead, I'm fully focused, I take every detail seriously and try to optimise every aspect. With you, I get the feeling that you think - come on, GP, relax a bit!"





