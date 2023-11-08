Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): "Almost wet my pants"
AlphaTauri had a good run in the GP trio in America: Yuki Tsunoda finished eighth at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas), Daniel Ricciardo was seventh at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (AlphaTauri's best result in 2023), Tsunoda followed this up with a 6th place sprint finish at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos and finished 9th at the São Paulo Grand Prix.
After the race in Qatar, AlphaTauri was last in the Constructors' Cup with five points. Three races later, the Red Bull racing team from Italy occupies 8th place in the World Championship with 21 points. And if Tsunoda and Ricciardo pull off a coup in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, they could even finish seventh in the world championship, currently held by Williams with 28 points.
Daniel Ricciardo was unlucky in Brazil: he was hit by a tyre from Kevin Magnussen's car shortly after the start of the Brazilian GP, had to have the rear wing of his car repaired in the pits and had to return to the race after being lapped. Afterwards, the Australian grumbled about "these shitty rules".
And Yuki Tsunoda almost retired from the race in Brazil. The 2023 World Championship 14th-placed driver says: "I slid off the track in turn 10, a huge bump, I almost wet my pants in shock."
"Without the mistake, I'm convinced that I could have finished seventh. I don't know whether Pierre Gasly's sixth place would have been enough. But the chance of seventh place for Lewis Hamilton was there."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12