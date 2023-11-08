Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): "Almost wet my pants"

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda (23) has scored twice in the last three races, finishing eighth in Texas and ninth in Brazil. But in Interlagos, everything almost went wrong for the AlphaTauri driver.

AlphaTauri had a good run in the GP trio in America: Yuki Tsunoda finished eighth at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas), Daniel Ricciardo was seventh at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez (AlphaTauri's best result in 2023), Tsunoda followed this up with a 6th place sprint finish at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos and finished 9th at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

After the race in Qatar, AlphaTauri was last in the Constructors' Cup with five points. Three races later, the Red Bull racing team from Italy occupies 8th place in the World Championship with 21 points. And if Tsunoda and Ricciardo pull off a coup in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, they could even finish seventh in the world championship, currently held by Williams with 28 points.

Daniel Ricciardo was unlucky in Brazil: he was hit by a tyre from Kevin Magnussen's car shortly after the start of the Brazilian GP, had to have the rear wing of his car repaired in the pits and had to return to the race after being lapped. Afterwards, the Australian grumbled about "these shitty rules".

And Yuki Tsunoda almost retired from the race in Brazil. The 2023 World Championship 14th-placed driver says: "I slid off the track in turn 10, a huge bump, I almost wet my pants in shock."



"Without the mistake, I'm convinced that I could have finished seventh. I don't know whether Pierre Gasly's sixth place would have been enough. But the chance of seventh place for Lewis Hamilton was there."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12