Ralf Schumacher: Verstappen's toughest opponent

Max Verstappen took another victory in Brazil, his 52nd GP triumph. Sky GP expert Ralf Schumacher says who he currently sees as the Red Bull Racing world champion's toughest rival.

Once again, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen put in a magnificent performance: In Brazil, the 26-year-old Dutchman drove to his 17th win of the season, which also earned the deep respect of Sky GP expert Ralf Schumacher.

The 48-year-old German raves in his review of the São Paulo GP: "Max races from victory to victory, continues to make history and doesn't make any mistakes in Brazil either."

Verstappen has already overtaken the racing legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in terms of victories, and many fans clearly consider Max to be one of the greatest. Ralf Schumacher says: "I'm not a fan of always making comparisons like that, for example with my brother or Ayrton Senna. They were exceptional in their time. So is Verstappen now. But it's a different era."

"Still - it's incredible how he does it. If you compare his performance with his team-mate Sergio Pérez in particular, there was once again a big difference in the race in Brazil."



For six-time GP winner Schumacher, one thing is certain: "McLaren driver Lando Norris has made himself the number one pursuer. But he still makes too many mistakes, especially in qualifying. Norris reminds me a bit of Charles Leclerc. However, Norris does a great job in the race. Norris' problem is that he often wants too much in qualifying. Then he overshoots the mark and makes a mistake. He needs to work on that."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



