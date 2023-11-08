Ralf Schumacher: Verstappen's toughest opponent
Once again, Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen put in a magnificent performance: In Brazil, the 26-year-old Dutchman drove to his 17th win of the season, which also earned the deep respect of Sky GP expert Ralf Schumacher.
The 48-year-old German raves in his review of the São Paulo GP: "Max races from victory to victory, continues to make history and doesn't make any mistakes in Brazil either."
Verstappen has already overtaken the racing legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in terms of victories, and many fans clearly consider Max to be one of the greatest. Ralf Schumacher says: "I'm not a fan of always making comparisons like that, for example with my brother or Ayrton Senna. They were exceptional in their time. So is Verstappen now. But it's a different era."
"Still - it's incredible how he does it. If you compare his performance with his team-mate Sergio Pérez in particular, there was once again a big difference in the race in Brazil."
For six-time GP winner Schumacher, one thing is certain: "McLaren driver Lando Norris has made himself the number one pursuer. But he still makes too many mistakes, especially in qualifying. Norris reminds me a bit of Charles Leclerc. However, Norris does a great job in the race. Norris' problem is that he often wants too much in qualifying. Then he overshoots the mark and makes a mistake. He needs to work on that."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12