New puzzle Racing rarities: Two returnees

The correct solution from last time: The Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi with a Lotus 69 at the Formula 2 race at Crystal Palace (London), we are in 1970.

The Brazilian from São Paulo is a racing legend: Formula 1 champion in 1972 and 1974, unsuccessful adventure with his own Grand Prix team Copersucar-Fittipaldi, new start in the USA, overall CART winner in 1989, Indy 500 winner in 1989 and 1993, but also repeatedly involved in serious accidents, on and off the racetrack. Emerson finally retired after another serious accident: "God must have wanted to give me a sign."

For years, the 14-time GP winner worked as a race commissioner for the FIA, and today he is still an ambassador for the Mexico GP and an advertising medium in his own right. He can regularly be seen at events with historic racing cars, often in his legendary John Player Special Lotus 72, in which he won his first Formula 1 World Championship title: "It's a car that I've grown particularly fond of."



In between, he repeatedly took up the pen for his former racing team McLaren and gave fans a unique glimpse behind the scenes of motorsport. The universally popular Fittipaldi freely admitted that there are definitely things "that bother me". But let him speak for himself.



"I always wanted to win two Grands Prix before anyone else - my home race in Brazil and Monaco. I won in Brazil in 1973 and 1974, but Monte Carlo always eluded me. That still bothers me today."



"I regret that because I've always loved Monaco. From a driver's point of view, the circuit remains a unique challenge. You have zero space, you have to drive incredibly precisely, but aggressively at the same time. But aggression and precision rarely go hand in hand. And yet - if you can't do that, you're simply not fast enough in the Principality."



"You also need good brakes and healthy traction, as well as steering that is easy to feel and responsive, and the whole set-up has to be designed in such a way that you can turn in crisply. If all these factors are in place, you can force the car into controlled oversteer when turning in. It goes into a moderate four-wheel drift to the apex, with slight counter-steering and enough throttle modulation to maintain the drift. This rewards you with a perfect position to accelerate out of the corner."



"But that's not enough: because Monaco is so tight, you have to consciously include the guard rails in the line, almost at every corner exit. I've always said: 'You know you've done a good lap when the sidewalls of your tyres are scuffed'. That hasn't changed much."



"You also need to be able to feel the grip of the tyres at all four corners, because Monaco is so bumpy, up and down, with bumps in the track and corners that hang outwards, that all four treads rarely lie cleanly on the asphalt. Back then, everything was a little different for us: our cars had considerably less downforce, so the chassis was much less stable. We set the stabilisers very soft at the front and hard at the rear to counteract this somewhat. Graham Hill has always sworn by extremely stiff rear stabilisers, and after all, he won Monaco five times. I don't think this is a coincidence."



"If you have the opportunity, take your time to look at Formula 1 footage of Monaco from the 1960s and 1970s. At the exit of Casino Square, the left rear wheel grazes the guard rail and the right front wheel hangs in the air. This combination is unique."



"Last but not least, you have to have stamina. We were still changing gears with a conventional gear lever, not with today's paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. We shifted gears on average every two seconds, 45 times per lap, so 3600 times in an 80-lap race and a little before my time they even did 100 laps in the Principality!"



"My first Monaco GP was in 1971, when I qualified in 17th place and the clutch collapsed at the start. Nevertheless, I carried the car to the finish line and finished fifth. When I took off my right glove, all I could see was blood - from all the open blisters from changing gear."



"I put the Lotus on pole in 1972. It started to rain before the start. My start was poor, I was behind Clay Regazzoni after the tunnel when he messed up the entrance to the harbour chicane and drove into the emergency exit. I couldn't see anything in the spray behind him and did the same. We had to wait until the whole field had passed before we could get back into the action. I worked my way through the field, but I couldn't catch Jean-Pierre Beltoise and Jacky Ickx."



"I finished second in 1973 and 1975: in 1973 I followed Jackie Stewart in the Tyrrell, my Lotus was faster, but I just couldn't find a way past him. I always said back then: if you follow Jackie and wait for a mistake, then prepare yourself for a long wait, say a few years or so. Jackie simply didn't make any mistakes and that was that. I finished 1.3 seconds behind him."



"It was similar in 1975 - I was able to catch up with the leader at the end of the race, this time it was Niki Lauda in the Ferrari. But unfortunately Lauda rarely made mistakes either, and this time I was 2.8 seconds off victory."



"The rest of the Monaco GPs were less pleasing. The Copersucar-Fittipaldi cars were simply not competitive enough, even though I finished sixth in both 1976 and 1980."



