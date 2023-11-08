Haas protest against three teams: hearing postponed

Team Principal Günther Steiner wants to contest the result of the USA GP. He has exercised his right to a review. The hearing began on 8 November, but has now been postponed.

No decision on 8 November in the case of Haas' objection: Team Principal Günther Steiner had lodged an appeal against the result of the US Grand Prix because he suspected breaches of the rules.

The FIA has now announced: "The hearing regarding the review of the race results of the US GP has been postponed to allow the stewards to examine the arguments put forward in more detail. The hearing will resume on 9 November 2023 at 15:00 Central European Winter Time."

The first step will be for the rule makers to determine whether Haas was able to present "significant and relevant new evidence". If not, the case is over and the result of the USA GP is finalised. If yes, the detailed work begins, which may lead to further penalties and thus to a new race result.

Haas wants to prove that there were far more offences regarding track limits than the 35 documented cases. In the USA GP, only one driver was penalised for repeatedly leaving the race track: Alex Albon in the Williams. Not enough, says Haas.



The race stewards Dennis Dean (USA), Derek Warwick (Great Britain), Andrew Mallalieu (Barbados) and Felix Holter (Germany) will hear not only Haas but also representatives of Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Williams.



Haas Team Principal Günther Steiner is convinced: "Albon was off the track several more times, unpunished, and the same applies to Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing). The Mexican finished fourth in Texas, Stroll seventh, Albon ninth and Haas driver Hülkenberg eleventh behind Sargeant.



