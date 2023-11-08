Ferrari: New Leclerc contract before Las Vegas GP?
Rumours about this have been circulating for several months, and now the Italian magazine Autosprint has come forward and claimed that Ferrari will announce an early contract extension with Charles Leclerc before the GP weekend in Las Vegas.
The agreement, which currently runs until the end of 2024, is to be extended by one year, i.e. until the end of 2025, when the current Formula 1 regulations for chassis and engines also expire.
In 2019, Leclerc signed a five-year contract with the world's most famous racing team, running until the end of 2024. What Charles could not have known at the time was that Ferrari had to make changes to the engine on the orders of the FIA, leaving the Italians without a GP win in 2020 and 2021. A fiasco.
In 2022 - at the start of the new era of winged cars in Formula 1 - Ferrari got off to an excellent start: Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races of the season and finished second in the third.
But as the season progressed, Red Bull Racing stepped up their game, Max Verstappen got stronger and stronger, while Ferrari went into reverse: Lack of stability, errors in race strategy, mistakes by the drivers, inefficient development. The world championship opportunity fizzled out.
Things got even worse in 2023: Leclerc only finished on the podium once in the first eight races (third in Baku) and the car's handling was not consistent enough. "It wasn't until Austria that I got the impression - now the car is like one piece," said Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring about improvements to the race car.
It took until September for Ferrari to win again, but it was Carlos Sainz, not Leclerc, who took it.
Five-time GP winner Leclerc has emphasised several times over the past few months that he sees his future at Ferrari: "I love Ferrari and I'm happy here. I believe in Ferrari and in the people who work there."
"I wouldn't leave Ferrari for any money in the world, because Ferrari is something very special. I want to be world champion and I want to do it with the team I dreamed of as a child - Ferrari. When I set my mind to something, I stick to it."
