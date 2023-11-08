Ferrari: New Leclerc contract before Las Vegas GP?

For months, five-time GP winner Charles Leclerc has claimed that his future lies with Ferrari. Now the contract with the 26-year-old Monegasque is to be extended ahead of schedule, by one year until the end of 2025.

Rumours about this have been circulating for several months, and now the Italian magazine Autosprint has come forward and claimed that Ferrari will announce an early contract extension with Charles Leclerc before the GP weekend in Las Vegas.

The agreement, which currently runs until the end of 2024, is to be extended by one year, i.e. until the end of 2025, when the current Formula 1 regulations for chassis and engines also expire.

In 2019, Leclerc signed a five-year contract with the world's most famous racing team, running until the end of 2024. What Charles could not have known at the time was that Ferrari had to make changes to the engine on the orders of the FIA, leaving the Italians without a GP win in 2020 and 2021. A fiasco.

In 2022 - at the start of the new era of winged cars in Formula 1 - Ferrari got off to an excellent start: Charles Leclerc won two of the first three races of the season and finished second in the third.

But as the season progressed, Red Bull Racing stepped up their game, Max Verstappen got stronger and stronger, while Ferrari went into reverse: Lack of stability, errors in race strategy, mistakes by the drivers, inefficient development. The world championship opportunity fizzled out.

Things got even worse in 2023: Leclerc only finished on the podium once in the first eight races (third in Baku) and the car's handling was not consistent enough. "It wasn't until Austria that I got the impression - now the car is like one piece," said Leclerc at the Red Bull Ring about improvements to the race car.

It took until September for Ferrari to win again, but it was Carlos Sainz, not Leclerc, who took it.



Five-time GP winner Leclerc has emphasised several times over the past few months that he sees his future at Ferrari: "I love Ferrari and I'm happy here. I believe in Ferrari and in the people who work there."



"I wouldn't leave Ferrari for any money in the world, because Ferrari is something very special. I want to be world champion and I want to do it with the team I dreamed of as a child - Ferrari. When I set my mind to something, I stick to it."





Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



