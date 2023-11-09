GP season 2024: Sprint weekend with new schedule

There will also be six sprint weekends in the 2024 Formula 1 season, but the venues have not yet been finalised. It is planned that the schedule will be changed. Once again.

Since 2021, we have seen sprint weekends in Formula 1, with a different schedule and a short race on Saturday (one third of the normal race distance).

When the sprints were introduced in 2021, points were only awarded for the top three (3-2-1). This was changed for the start of 2022. Now, the top eight will receive championship points, which are valid for the Drivers' Championship and also in the Constructors' Cup (8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1) - so that there is more competition.

A sprint weekend was held six times in 2023 - in Baku, at the Red Bull Ring, in Spa-Francorchamps, in Qatar, Texas and in Brazil. The format has been changed slightly because the second free practice session had become useless: there will now only be one free practice session on Friday, followed by qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix. Saturday is all about the sprint, with qualifying and the short race hours later. The World Championship race will then take place as usual on Sunday.

Behind the scenes, the course is being set to change the programme of a sprint weekend once again. Possible programme: A free practice session on Friday (but again 90 minutes, not 60 like today), then qualifying for the sprint in the afternoon. On Saturday, first the sprint, then qualifying for the Grand Prix. The World Championship race as usual on Sunday.



It is also planned to award points for the top ten in the sprint, not for the top eight as today.



The decision on all of this and also on where the sprints will be held in 2024 will be made at the Formula 1 Commission meeting during the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.





On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2023 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren





All sprint winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes

Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing





Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island