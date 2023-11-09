GP season 2024: Sprint weekend with new schedule
Since 2021, we have seen sprint weekends in Formula 1, with a different schedule and a short race on Saturday (one third of the normal race distance).
When the sprints were introduced in 2021, points were only awarded for the top three (3-2-1). This was changed for the start of 2022. Now, the top eight will receive championship points, which are valid for the Drivers' Championship and also in the Constructors' Cup (8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1) - so that there is more competition.
A sprint weekend was held six times in 2023 - in Baku, at the Red Bull Ring, in Spa-Francorchamps, in Qatar, Texas and in Brazil. The format has been changed slightly because the second free practice session had become useless: there will now only be one free practice session on Friday, followed by qualifying for Sunday's Grand Prix. Saturday is all about the sprint, with qualifying and the short race hours later. The World Championship race will then take place as usual on Sunday.
Behind the scenes, the course is being set to change the programme of a sprint weekend once again. Possible programme: A free practice session on Friday (but again 90 minutes, not 60 like today), then qualifying for the sprint in the afternoon. On Saturday, first the sprint, then qualifying for the Grand Prix. The World Championship race as usual on Sunday.
It is also planned to award points for the top ten in the sprint, not for the top eight as today.
The decision on all of this and also on where the sprints will be held in 2024 will be made at the Formula 1 Commission meeting during the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.
On pole for the sprint
Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2023 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren
All sprint winners
Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes
Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
Austin 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island