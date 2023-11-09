Nico Hülkenberg: "That's our biggest weakness"

It remains to be seen whether the Haas team will be successful with its protest against the result of the USA GP. There is not much hope on the track at the moment. Nico Hülkenberg takes a look into the future.

The Haas team is currently only making headlines off the track: the US team has lodged an appeal against the result of the US Grand Prix. The reason for this is the suspicion that not all infringements of the track limits rule were penalised during the race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The hearing is currently underway.

On the other hand, the performances of Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen on the GP circuits have not received much attention. Although the German and the Dane are working hard, they are not making any progress - despite the extensive update that was introduced in Austin. Hülkenberg finished the most recent race in Brazil in 12th place, while his team-mate crashed out at the start in Interlagos.

"Sundays are usually not that much fun," explained Hülkenberg in response. No wonder, given that the 36-year-old had his eleventh consecutive zero in São Paulo - he had not scored any fresh championship points since finishing sixth in the sprint at the Red Bull Ring. It was Magnussen's fifth consecutive zero, with the 31-year-old from Roskilde most recently scoring a point in tenth place in Singapore.

Hopes are pinned on an improvement during the winter break. With regard to the Haas car for next season, Hülkenberg told Sky: "We have to look into the issue and see how we can tackle the car concept and aerodynamics next year. Aerodynamics is currently our biggest weakness and we have to address that. Otherwise it will be the same next year."

Race, Brazil

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



