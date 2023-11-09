Nico Hülkenberg: "That's our biggest weakness"
The Haas team is currently only making headlines off the track: the US team has lodged an appeal against the result of the US Grand Prix. The reason for this is the suspicion that not all infringements of the track limits rule were penalised during the race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The hearing is currently underway.
On the other hand, the performances of Haas drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen on the GP circuits have not received much attention. Although the German and the Dane are working hard, they are not making any progress - despite the extensive update that was introduced in Austin. Hülkenberg finished the most recent race in Brazil in 12th place, while his team-mate crashed out at the start in Interlagos.
"Sundays are usually not that much fun," explained Hülkenberg in response. No wonder, given that the 36-year-old had his eleventh consecutive zero in São Paulo - he had not scored any fresh championship points since finishing sixth in the sprint at the Red Bull Ring. It was Magnussen's fifth consecutive zero, with the 31-year-old from Roskilde most recently scoring a point in tenth place in Singapore.
Hopes are pinned on an improvement during the winter break. With regard to the Haas car for next season, Hülkenberg told Sky: "We have to look into the issue and see how we can tackle the car concept and aerodynamics next year. Aerodynamics is currently our biggest weakness and we have to address that. Otherwise it will be the same next year."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12