Damon Hill: Criticism of Max Verstappen after record win
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Any observant Formula 1 fan will have realised by now that Damon Hill is not one of Max Verstappen's biggest fans. The 1996 world champion often likes to criticise the Red Bull Racing star. Even when it comes to the Dutchman's extraordinary performances, the Englishman finds something that doesn't suit him.
Commenting on the latest performance of the three-time champion, who has already achieved more than twice as many GP victories and Formula 1 podiums as Hill, the 63-year-old said in the Sky Sports F1 podcast: "I think even the Dutch fans, the Max fans, would like to see him do what he does in battle situations."
"It's great to see what Red Bull Racing and Max have done and achieved. But we love racing, and so do they, and I don't remember seeing much of Max in the São Paulo GP. He was on the track doing his laps," adds Hill.
"I've driven myself in races that I've won by a big margin and everyone says, 'What a great performance'. You want to say: 'Well, to be honest, it wasn't that difficult because everything went right for me and I just couldn't make a mistake'," emphasises the former GP driver.
"The things you remember, the things we love about the sport, are the brilliant overtaking manoeuvres," Hill is certain. He cites Lewis Hamilton's overtaking manoeuvre on Sergio "Checo" Pérez as an example: "Lewis passed Checo on the outside on the first lap. That was a brave, courageous move, and we live for things like that."
Race, Brazil
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12