Damon Hill: Criticism of Max Verstappen after record win

Any observant Formula 1 fan will have realised by now that Damon Hill is not one of Max Verstappen's biggest fans. The 1996 world champion often likes to criticise the Red Bull Racing star. Even when it comes to the Dutchman's extraordinary performances, the Englishman finds something that doesn't suit him.

Commenting on the latest performance of the three-time champion, who has already achieved more than twice as many GP victories and Formula 1 podiums as Hill, the 63-year-old said in the Sky Sports F1 podcast: "I think even the Dutch fans, the Max fans, would like to see him do what he does in battle situations."

"It's great to see what Red Bull Racing and Max have done and achieved. But we love racing, and so do they, and I don't remember seeing much of Max in the São Paulo GP. He was on the track doing his laps," adds Hill.

"I've driven myself in races that I've won by a big margin and everyone says, 'What a great performance'. You want to say: 'Well, to be honest, it wasn't that difficult because everything went right for me and I just couldn't make a mistake'," emphasises the former GP driver.

"The things you remember, the things we love about the sport, are the brilliant overtaking manoeuvres," Hill is certain. He cites Lewis Hamilton's overtaking manoeuvre on Sergio "Checo" Pérez as an example: "Lewis passed Checo on the outside on the first lap. That was a brave, courageous move, and we live for things like that."

