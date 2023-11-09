Christian Horner: Clear answer to Hamilton's statements
The dominance of the Red Bull Racing team is instantly recognisable when you look at this year's championship standings: The racing team from Milton Keynes has a 400-point lead over the second-placed Mercedes team with two races to go before the end of the season. 19 of the GP victories so far have gone to one of the two Red Bull Racing drivers, with Max Verstappen responsible for 17 of them.
Of course, the fact that the Dutchman is currently riding the wave of success is not just a source of praise. Verstappen has also been criticised several times this year by Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, who himself was the measure of all things for many years, complained on "Channel 4": "We shouldn't be able to dominate for many years, the top battle should be closer. Unfortunately, Red Bull Racing can continue to dominate for the next three years."
This is not the best thing for the fans, criticised the Mercedes driver, who himself has long set the benchmark for the other Formula 1 drivers in the field. This is precisely why Christian Horner believes that Hamilton does not deserve this criticism. In the podcast "eff won with DRS" by Dax Randall Shepard, he said: "I have the feeling that he has a selective memory."
"Mercedes has won an outrageous amount themselves at times. We've had a good run for a few years, but the last person who should be complaining about that is Lewis," the team boss of the world champion squad made clear. Hamilton conquered six world championship titles from 2014 to the end of 2020, winning 73 of 137 Grands Prix during this time.
