Protest against GP result in Austin: Haas rebuffs protest

The Haas team wanted to contest the result of the US GP, but was rebuffed at the race stewards' hearing. The evidence presented does not meet the requirements necessary for a more detailed investigation.

The Haas team wanted to take legal action against the result of the US GP because team boss Günther Steiner and his team are certain that some rule infringements in the race at the Circuit of the Americas were not penalised. Specifically, it was about compliance with the track limits, as the US racing team was certain that Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, Logan Sargeant and Sergio Pérez were off the track several times without being penalised.

Haas therefore made use of the right of review to which all teams are entitled. The hearing began on 8 November and was concluded on 9 November. The result: Gene Haas' team's objection was found to be inadmissible. This means that Steiner and Co. have been rebuffed by the rule makers Dennis Dean, Derek Warwick, Andrew Mallalieu and Felix Holter.

Article 14.3 of the Formula One Sporting Code states that in the event of an appeal against a race result or a decision by the race stewards, the teams must provide evidence that is significant, relevant and new and, moreover, must not have been known at the time of the decision in question in order for the matter to be investigated more thoroughly.

In addition to the Haas representatives (Ayao Komatsu and Andrea Fioravanti), representatives from Aston Martin, Williams, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, McLaren and the FIA were also present, with Ferrari and McLaren attending as interested parties on request.

Haas presented the onboard recordings of Albon, Sargeant, Pérez and Stroll and emphasised that Albon's case and the appeal against the race result must be dealt with separately as they are contesting the result due to the fact that Sargeant, Pérez and Stroll were not investigated.

All team representatives present were allowed to speak, and all those involved came to the conclusion that not all requirements for a detailed investigation had been met. The stewards took a similar view and therefore rejected the Haas team's protest. In the case of Albon's onboard recordings, it was true that the new element was significant. However, all other requirements for the evidence were not met. For the remaining evidence, Dean, Warwick, Mallalieu and Holter did not consider any of the requirements to be met.

