Dispute over track limits: regulators demand solutions
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the race at the Circuit of the Americas, the Haas team was convinced that far more offences had been committed against the track limits rule than the 35 documented cases. It therefore took action against the race result. The rule makers Dennis Dean, Derek Warwick, Andrew Mallalieu and Felix Holter first had to check whether the objection was justified.
The hearing was opened on 8 November and concluded today, 9 November. The result: the evidence presented did not fulfil all the necessary criteria to justify a more detailed investigation.
However, even though the evidence did not meet the strict requirements stipulated in Article 14.3 of the Sporting Code, the stewards emphasised in their reasoning that there was a need for action. The individual pieces of evidence (i.e. onboard recordings) certainly pointed to possible offences at the apex of the sixth bend.
It was completely unsatisfactory that the current standard for track limits could not be properly enforced for all competitors. It is therefore strongly recommended that all parties involved find a solution quickly in order to avoid future problems with the implementation of the track limits rules.
"Whether the problem is addressed by better technological solutions, changes to the track, a combination thereof, or by a different set of rules and a different standard of enforcement is a matter for the stewards to judge for those better placed to do so," the judgement states in paragraph 30.
However, given the timing of this decision, it is clear that a solution is no longer practically possible this year. However, further solutions should be found by the start of the 2024 season, bearing in mind that the FIA has already made considerable progress in cooperation with the responsible parties at those circuits where the track limits are a constant source of discussion.
USA GP, Circuit of the Americas
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730
03. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460
05. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996
07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696
08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min
09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714
10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904
12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601
13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to the underbody
Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage
Disqualified
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12