Dispute over track limits: regulators demand solutions

The Haas team's objection to the race result of the USA GP was rejected. Nevertheless, the rule makers are demanding that something must be done to avoid future discussions about the track limits.

After the race at the Circuit of the Americas, the Haas team was convinced that far more offences had been committed against the track limits rule than the 35 documented cases. It therefore took action against the race result. The rule makers Dennis Dean, Derek Warwick, Andrew Mallalieu and Felix Holter first had to check whether the objection was justified.

The hearing was opened on 8 November and concluded today, 9 November. The result: the evidence presented did not fulfil all the necessary criteria to justify a more detailed investigation.

However, even though the evidence did not meet the strict requirements stipulated in Article 14.3 of the Sporting Code, the stewards emphasised in their reasoning that there was a need for action. The individual pieces of evidence (i.e. onboard recordings) certainly pointed to possible offences at the apex of the sixth bend.

It was completely unsatisfactory that the current standard for track limits could not be properly enforced for all competitors. It is therefore strongly recommended that all parties involved find a solution quickly in order to avoid future problems with the implementation of the track limits rules.

"Whether the problem is addressed by better technological solutions, changes to the track, a combination thereof, or by a different set of rules and a different standard of enforcement is a matter for the stewards to judge for those better placed to do so," the judgement states in paragraph 30.

However, given the timing of this decision, it is clear that a solution is no longer practically possible this year. However, further solutions should be found by the start of the 2024 season, bearing in mind that the FIA has already made considerable progress in cooperation with the responsible parties at those circuits where the track limits are a constant source of discussion.

USA GP, Circuit of the Americas

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull, 56 laps in 1:35:21.362 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +10.730

03. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +15.134

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +18.460

05. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +24.999

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +47.996

07 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +48.696

08. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1:14.385 min

09th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:26.714

10th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:27.998

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:29.904

12th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1:38.601

13th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1 lap

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, damage to the underbody

Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, collision damage

Disqualified

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



