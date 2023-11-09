Ross Brawn: Clear criticism of Sergio Pérez
Ross Brawn has retired from the Formula 1 world championship circus as Sports Director after the 2022 World Championship final. However, the long-serving Ferrari team boss continues to follow events in the premier class closely. This is also demonstrated by his recent appearance on "talkSPORT Breakfast", where he was asked about the superiority of Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen.
When asked whether the competition could put an end to their dominance, the 68-year-old said: "Even though they are so dominant at the moment, it will happen at some point. We are already seeing small signs that the balance of power could change. I'm talking about McLaren with Lando Norris and occasionally with Oscar Piastri."
"They are keeping Red Bull Racing on their toes," continued Brawn. "I'm optimistic that there will be a shake-up this winter. But when you are at the top, you have the advantage that you can start developing your new car earlier, and then the dominance can sometimes last for several years."
The engineer was critical of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez: "Frankly, what I would like to see is someone who is more competitive in the other car, because unfortunately Sergio is not much competition for Max. Even if you have a dominant car, you can have someone in the second car who makes life difficult for you. I'm thinking of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, that was a great year in which Mercedes also dominated."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12