Ross Brawn: Clear criticism of Sergio Pérez

Former Ferrari team boss and Formula 1 sports director Ross Brawn would like to see a stronger team-mate for Max Verstappen. Sergio Pérez is no great competition for the champion, he emphasises.

Ross Brawn has retired from the Formula 1 world championship circus as Sports Director after the 2022 World Championship final. However, the long-serving Ferrari team boss continues to follow events in the premier class closely. This is also demonstrated by his recent appearance on "talkSPORT Breakfast", where he was asked about the superiority of Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen.

When asked whether the competition could put an end to their dominance, the 68-year-old said: "Even though they are so dominant at the moment, it will happen at some point. We are already seeing small signs that the balance of power could change. I'm talking about McLaren with Lando Norris and occasionally with Oscar Piastri."

"They are keeping Red Bull Racing on their toes," continued Brawn. "I'm optimistic that there will be a shake-up this winter. But when you are at the top, you have the advantage that you can start developing your new car earlier, and then the dominance can sometimes last for several years."

The engineer was critical of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Pérez: "Frankly, what I would like to see is someone who is more competitive in the other car, because unfortunately Sergio is not much competition for Max. Even if you have a dominant car, you can have someone in the second car who makes life difficult for you. I'm thinking of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, that was a great year in which Mercedes also dominated."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



