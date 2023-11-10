Willy Löwinger: A lovable crook

Ten years ago, Austria's active motorsport organiser Willy Löwinger died at the age of 97. Without him, motorsport in Austria might never have become so popular. The long-standing president of the ÖASC, architect of the European Hillclimb Championship, builder of the Salzburgring and organiser of the legendary Innsbruck and Vienna-Aspern airfield races was regarded as a motorsport monument in Austria.

As a functionary, organiser and dictatorial president, he helped the fallow motorsport in the Alpine republic to new acceptance and popularity. Jochen Rindt, Dieter Quester, Niki Lauda, Helmut Marko and many others made their racing debuts at Löwinger's events at the airfields or the Timmelsjoch, Gaisberg and Dobratsch mountain races.

Löwinger always attached great importance to being the sole authority in the country when it came to racing. He jealously watched to ensure that nothing moved in one direction or the other without him. He eyed the development of the Österreichring in Zeltweg with suspicion, driven forward by the "Knittelfeld Connection" under President Dr Tiroch, which he hated. "But I was faster than the Styrian fools," Löwinger proudly proclaimed in September 1969 at the opening of his Salzburgring, which had been built at record speed.

Many other stage-ready performances accompanied his tenure as president, organiser, doer and manager for more than three decades. The "Mr Director", as he preferred to be addressed, tolerated no foreign gods and claimed to have "invented" almost everything that raced and won in Austria. Rindt, Quester, Lauda, Marko, Helmuth Koinigg, Gerhard Berger and so on, he claimed them all as his "inventions".

"Without me and my races," he used to say, his right eye half swollen shut from the smoke and his cigar smoking forever, "they wouldn't have got anywhere. I only made them famous because I let them start with me." What is certain is that he was a committed supporter of the early Formula Vee movement with its famous Austrian winning drivers Quester, Huber, Pankl, Marko & Co.

He also regularly targeted the best racing journalists in Austria, "without me they would be nothing, nothing at all, what would they have written without all my great races?" He left them all standing at attention and often treated them like idiots when it came to accreditation, the Prüllers, Zwickls, Rottensteiners and Höfers.

Fancy a typical scenario? "Who are you, what do you want, who are you writing for?" Löwinger even harangued reporters he knew very well. He was only interested in the power play, just like the ticket for the escort. "Buy the rabbit a standing-room-only ticket," he gruffly responded to requests in this regard and let the next candidate step forward to be swatted down.

Revenge from Niki Lauda

Willy didn't even shy away from big racing teams and famous drivers, forcing teams and drivers onto the grid with ridiculous fees and, if necessary, dragging a Masten Gregory out of the car himself because, as the pole man in a sports car race, he wanted to drive into the Salzburgring paddock without a valid parking ticket.

However, the American made short work of the attacker, went on the counter-attack and choked the director until he turned green and blue. Only the gendarmerie, who rushed to the scene, prevented worse and brought the unequal duel to a violent end. Löwinger's beloved sunglasses were broken in the embarrassing scuffle, and the director also complained of strangulation marks on his neck.

The chapter on tickets and parking tickets, the "Pickerln", was a spectacle in itself. Willy didn't let go of the brown ticket case for a second, he took it with him to the loo and at night he stuffed it under his pillow in the hotel bed - someone might steal something from him.

When the young Formula Vee debutant Niki Lauda lost his ticket at the inaugural race at the Salzburgring in 1969 and Löwinger meekly asked for a replacement, Willy told the poor guy: "If you kneel down now and say, Mr Director, I'm a fool because I've lost my ticket, then you'll get a new one." Whereupon Niki was forced to do as he was told...

Years later, Niki returned the favour as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver and guest of honour at a race by answering a TV crew's question about how he liked the Salzburgring: "It's the longest piss channel in the world." The director was fuming with rage...

Willy was everything in one person - dictator and self-promoter by the grace of God, amiable crook and morbid miser, vain director and merciless godfather, tough negotiator and helpful friend. He could rip you off wonderfully and make you feel like you'd just made the best deal in the world with him. I know only too well what I'm talking about, because I was one of his victims too.

Willy was simply a phenomenon, an incredible guy, the last of his kind, feared, hated, loved, adored. Löwinger, who was on a first-name basis with motorsport legends such as Fangio, Huschke v. Hanstein and Carlo Abarth, made his last major appearance on his 90th birthday. The Vienna Museum of Technology organised a mega party for the jubilarian.

Over 100 old friends, enemies and companions accepted the invitation to honour the grand old man of Austrian motorsport with their presence and to indulge in a never-ending stream of anecdotes and memories. When the country's high-ranking politicians and all the motorsport celebrities, many important people and even former starters from abroad turn up, it can be seen as a tribute to a full motorsport life.

And when the Viennese star journalists Helmut Zwickl and Heinz Prüller, who themselves have often suffered from the worst Löwinger attacks and are not the best of friends, give the laudatory speech together, it is much more than just a compulsory exercise. It is a thank you to a man who has helped his small country achieve great motorsport fame. Willy was very touched at the time and thanked all the presenters and guests in a voice choked with tears. That evening, he was the gentlest Löwinger anyone had ever seen.

Awarded the "Golden Medal of Merit of the Republic of Austria" and other prestigious honours, his wild life ended peacefully in a nursing home a few months before his 97th birthday. Even ten years after the death of the cult figure, contemporary witnesses still tell each other marvellous stories at the Heurigen that shaped Willy's motorsport life. Stories that no longer exist and will never exist again.