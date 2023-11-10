Christian Horner: "This is Ferrari's biggest problem"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Christian Horner knows what ingredients are needed to be successful in Formula 1. The Red Bull Racing team boss has already celebrated four world championship titles with Sebastian Vettel, and his team is currently dominating the action with the new superstar of the premier class, Max Verstappen. This success is no accident, as Horner emphasises in the podcast "eff won with DRS" by Dax Randall Shepard.
The Briton sees an important advantage over the Ferrari team, for example, which was the only racing team to celebrate a victory this season - thanks to Carlos Sainz, who first took pole and then victory in Singapore. "I think Ferrari's biggest problem is that it is a national team. It needs to become a racing team again," he explains.
"It's an Italian institution and there are probably too many people having their say. Everyone gives their input and has something to say. One of our strengths has always been that we were able to change quickly. We make decisions and stick to them. And if we make the wrong decision, we change it," emphasises Horner proudly.
And with regard to the racing team from Maranello, the 49-year-old Englishman says: "I think at Ferrari, the media have a big influence on what happens. So if you're at Ferrari, you have to withstand a lot of pressure."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12