Christian Horner: "This is Ferrari's biggest problem"

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner takes a look at the oldest GP racing team in the world and is certain: Ferrari has a major problem that needs to be solved in order to get back on the road to success.

Christian Horner knows what ingredients are needed to be successful in Formula 1. The Red Bull Racing team boss has already celebrated four world championship titles with Sebastian Vettel, and his team is currently dominating the action with the new superstar of the premier class, Max Verstappen. This success is no accident, as Horner emphasises in the podcast "eff won with DRS" by Dax Randall Shepard.

The Briton sees an important advantage over the Ferrari team, for example, which was the only racing team to celebrate a victory this season - thanks to Carlos Sainz, who first took pole and then victory in Singapore. "I think Ferrari's biggest problem is that it is a national team. It needs to become a racing team again," he explains.

"It's an Italian institution and there are probably too many people having their say. Everyone gives their input and has something to say. One of our strengths has always been that we were able to change quickly. We make decisions and stick to them. And if we make the wrong decision, we change it," emphasises Horner proudly.

And with regard to the racing team from Maranello, the 49-year-old Englishman says: "I think at Ferrari, the media have a big influence on what happens. So if you're at Ferrari, you have to withstand a lot of pressure."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



