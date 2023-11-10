Felipe Massa: Critical statements about Fernando Alonso
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
From 2010 until the end of 2013, the Ferrari duo was Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa. The former stayed one year longer than the Brazilian, who retired after the 2017 season and joined the Maranello team in 2006. During their time together, Alonso was clearly the stronger of the two Ferrari stars. He prevailed in both the qualifying duel and the GP comparison against the little racing driver from São Paulo.
The Spaniard's superiority is also reflected in the world championship results: Alonso finished second overall three times in their four years together in the GP, and came fourth once. Massa, on the other hand, had to make do with two sixth places in the championship, as well as one seventh and one eighth place.
No wonder the two-time champion from Asturias was the centre of attention. Massa recalls in the "Track Limits" podcast: "It felt different with Fernando than it did with Michael Schumacher. I wanted to beat him and he wanted to beat me, the way of working was different because I tried to learn as much as possible from Michael."
"I actually always got on well with Fernando as a person. But what he told me was not the same as what he told the team. He had a lot of power and tried to use it to get everything on his side. That divided the team and that wasn't so good," says the 42-year-old. "But that's the way he was and I think the only problem is that it wasn't good for the team."
"I don't want to say it wasn't fair, the team didn't do anything wrong, but the way they worked and the way they looked after him made it not very pleasant for me," says Massa, recalling: "I remember we worked a lot in the simulator, because at that time Red Bull Racing had a much better one than us, even McLaren had the better one, so we worked really hard to improve it."
"But then in the middle of the season he suddenly said he didn't want to be in the simulator anymore because it wasn't helping him. I kept working on it, also because I wanted to get myself in shape and we didn't have a good car that season. Then we went to Singapore and out of nowhere he won the race. The then Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo then told the media how incredible it was to see Fernando at work and how much he worked with the team, every week at the factory and in the simulator. When you hear that as a second driver, it destroys you mentally," added the eleven-time GP winner.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12