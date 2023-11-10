Felipe Massa: Critical statements about Fernando Alonso

From 2010 until the end of 2013, the Ferrari duo was Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa. The former stayed one year longer than the Brazilian, who retired after the 2017 season and joined the Maranello team in 2006. During their time together, Alonso was clearly the stronger of the two Ferrari stars. He prevailed in both the qualifying duel and the GP comparison against the little racing driver from São Paulo.

The Spaniard's superiority is also reflected in the world championship results: Alonso finished second overall three times in their four years together in the GP, and came fourth once. Massa, on the other hand, had to make do with two sixth places in the championship, as well as one seventh and one eighth place.

No wonder the two-time champion from Asturias was the centre of attention. Massa recalls in the "Track Limits" podcast: "It felt different with Fernando than it did with Michael Schumacher. I wanted to beat him and he wanted to beat me, the way of working was different because I tried to learn as much as possible from Michael."

"I actually always got on well with Fernando as a person. But what he told me was not the same as what he told the team. He had a lot of power and tried to use it to get everything on his side. That divided the team and that wasn't so good," says the 42-year-old. "But that's the way he was and I think the only problem is that it wasn't good for the team."

"I don't want to say it wasn't fair, the team didn't do anything wrong, but the way they worked and the way they looked after him made it not very pleasant for me," says Massa, recalling: "I remember we worked a lot in the simulator, because at that time Red Bull Racing had a much better one than us, even McLaren had the better one, so we worked really hard to improve it."

"But then in the middle of the season he suddenly said he didn't want to be in the simulator anymore because it wasn't helping him. I kept working on it, also because I wanted to get myself in shape and we didn't have a good car that season. Then we went to Singapore and out of nowhere he won the race. The then Ferrari President Luca di Montezemolo then told the media how incredible it was to see Fernando at work and how much he worked with the team, every week at the factory and in the simulator. When you hear that as a second driver, it destroys you mentally," added the eleven-time GP winner.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



