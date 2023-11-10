Mick Schumacher: No interest in Formula E
It's no secret that Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher would love to return to Formula 1. However, the chances of this happening next year are slim - not least because Williams team boss James Vowles has confirmed several times that rookie Logan Sargeant should remain on board despite his modest performances.
The German is therefore also looking for interesting assignments outside the premier class, most recently testing the Alpine A424 with which the French team will compete in the WEC hypercar class. Schumacher completed his laps in the endurance car on the Jerez circuit in southern Spain. However, it is not yet clear whether he will compete in the WEC in 2024.
One thing is certain: the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher shows little interest in Formula E. In an interview with "Tuttomotoriweb.it", when asked whether he would consider a temporary switch to the all-electric Formula E series, he explained: "To be honest, I would say no to that. I like combustion engines and I like petrol."
"But who knows what the future holds," Mick admits. "It's quite possible that I'll adjust my expectations once I've driven a Formula E car. But I like the old-school cars, the V8 engines, the smell, the flames and all that. That's what interests me."
