Mick Schumacher: No interest in Formula E

Mercedes test driver Mick Schumacher admits that he doesn't know much about the Formula E series' electric racers. "I like the old-school cars," he says.

It's no secret that Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher would love to return to Formula 1. However, the chances of this happening next year are slim - not least because Williams team boss James Vowles has confirmed several times that rookie Logan Sargeant should remain on board despite his modest performances.

The German is therefore also looking for interesting assignments outside the premier class, most recently testing the Alpine A424 with which the French team will compete in the WEC hypercar class. Schumacher completed his laps in the endurance car on the Jerez circuit in southern Spain. However, it is not yet clear whether he will compete in the WEC in 2024.

One thing is certain: the son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher shows little interest in Formula E. In an interview with "Tuttomotoriweb.it", when asked whether he would consider a temporary switch to the all-electric Formula E series, he explained: "To be honest, I would say no to that. I like combustion engines and I like petrol."

"But who knows what the future holds," Mick admits. "It's quite possible that I'll adjust my expectations once I've driven a Formula E car. But I like the old-school cars, the V8 engines, the smell, the flames and all that. That's what interests me."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



