How to make Formula 1 better: Valtteri Bottas' idea
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 is currently enjoying great popularity and to keep it that way, those responsible are constantly endeavouring to make the sport even more exciting and better. Sustainability also plays a role in this, as the decision-makers have recognised that the environment is an important issue, especially for younger fans.
Valtteri Bottas has a suggestion for making the sport more sustainable and better. Referring to the complaints from drivers, who often complain about the weight and size of the current generation of cars, he says: "I think some of the criticisms have been taken into account when defining the next generation of cars."
"I think the cars will be a bit lighter and that will obviously make for better racing. Maybe they will also be a bit smaller, which would certainly be a step in the right direction," adds the Finn from the Alfa Romeo team. "In my opinion, there is still room for improvement in terms of the format, especially on the sprint weekends."
"And I always say that a qualifying session where one driver after the other does a single fast lap would be exciting. People could then follow every car on the qualifying lap and just imagine how many sets of tyres we would save. We need so many of them every weekend at the moment, and if we want to be a more sustainable sport, that would certainly be one way to do it," adds the current fifteenth-placed driver in the world championship.
Bottas can at least be hopeful when it comes to sprinting, as the sprint format is indeed to be adapted again. Consideration is being given to extending the first practice session from 60 to 90 minutes, after which qualifying for the sprint will take place on Friday afternoon. The mini-race and final practice for the GP will then be held on Saturday, before the World Championship race on Sunday as the highlight of the weekend. However, nothing has been decided yet; the decision will only be discussed at the Formula 1 Commission meeting during the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12