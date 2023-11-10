How to make Formula 1 better: Valtteri Bottas' idea

Formula 1 organisers are working tirelessly to improve the sport and make it more sustainable. Valtteri Bottas knows how this can be achieved. He would like to see a different qualifying format.

Formula 1 is currently enjoying great popularity and to keep it that way, those responsible are constantly endeavouring to make the sport even more exciting and better. Sustainability also plays a role in this, as the decision-makers have recognised that the environment is an important issue, especially for younger fans.

Valtteri Bottas has a suggestion for making the sport more sustainable and better. Referring to the complaints from drivers, who often complain about the weight and size of the current generation of cars, he says: "I think some of the criticisms have been taken into account when defining the next generation of cars."

"I think the cars will be a bit lighter and that will obviously make for better racing. Maybe they will also be a bit smaller, which would certainly be a step in the right direction," adds the Finn from the Alfa Romeo team. "In my opinion, there is still room for improvement in terms of the format, especially on the sprint weekends."

"And I always say that a qualifying session where one driver after the other does a single fast lap would be exciting. People could then follow every car on the qualifying lap and just imagine how many sets of tyres we would save. We need so many of them every weekend at the moment, and if we want to be a more sustainable sport, that would certainly be one way to do it," adds the current fifteenth-placed driver in the world championship.

Bottas can at least be hopeful when it comes to sprinting, as the sprint format is indeed to be adapted again. Consideration is being given to extending the first practice session from 60 to 90 minutes, after which qualifying for the sprint will take place on Friday afternoon. The mini-race and final practice for the GP will then be held on Saturday, before the World Championship race on Sunday as the highlight of the weekend. However, nothing has been decided yet; the decision will only be discussed at the Formula 1 Commission meeting during the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



