Golfing instead of stepping on the gas: Formula 1 stars in action
Golf is one of the favourite pastimes of Formula 1 stars. So it's no wonder that Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon didn't need to be asked twice when they were invited to the Netflix Cup in Las Vegas. The quartet will compete against each other and each of the four will be supported by a golf pro.
The tournament of stars will take place on 14 November at the Wynn Golf Club, starting at midnight (German time) and will be streamed live. An eight-hole match will be played, with the two best teams advancing to the final round and the winner securing the Netflix Cup title.
Ferrari star Sainz will compete with former number 1 Justin Thomas, while Gasly will fight alongside Collin Morikawa. Albon will line up with Max Homa, the number 8 in the world rankings, and Norris - as he revealed at the last race weekend in Brazil - will compete with American golf star Rickie Fowler.
"He's a good guy," said the McLaren pro about his team-mate in the tournament. He is already looking forward to the Cup, Norris also explained. "This will be Netflix's first live event and it's cool that I get to be a part of it. I don't know exactly how it's going to go, but I'm sure we're going to have fun," he added.
