Golfing instead of stepping on the gas: Formula 1 stars in action

Before GP stars Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon contest the GP premiere on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, they will take up golf clubs. They will be competing with golf pros in the Netflix Cup.

Golf is one of the favourite pastimes of Formula 1 stars. So it's no wonder that Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon didn't need to be asked twice when they were invited to the Netflix Cup in Las Vegas. The quartet will compete against each other and each of the four will be supported by a golf pro.

The tournament of stars will take place on 14 November at the Wynn Golf Club, starting at midnight (German time) and will be streamed live. An eight-hole match will be played, with the two best teams advancing to the final round and the winner securing the Netflix Cup title.

Ferrari star Sainz will compete with former number 1 Justin Thomas, while Gasly will fight alongside Collin Morikawa. Albon will line up with Max Homa, the number 8 in the world rankings, and Norris - as he revealed at the last race weekend in Brazil - will compete with American golf star Rickie Fowler.

"He's a good guy," said the McLaren pro about his team-mate in the tournament. He is already looking forward to the Cup, Norris also explained. "This will be Netflix's first live event and it's cool that I get to be a part of it. I don't know exactly how it's going to go, but I'm sure we're going to have fun," he added.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



