Ferrari in Las Vegas: New look and old destination
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For America, the 1970s represent a kind of golden age of Formula 1, which is why a special appearance by the Ferrari stars was decided for the GP return to Las Vegas. Of course, the team from Maranello will not be doing without the traditional red, but the racing cars will be sporting some white accents, as the pictures of the oldest GP racing team in the world prove.
In those years, the Italian GP racers were not only painted red, but also partly white, which is why this year's cars of Leclerc and Carlos will also be painted in this colour combination. Puma has designed a completely new team kit to match the look.
The racing suits and helmets of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will also not look the same as usual, according to the team, reminiscent of their successes in the 1970s: Niki Lauda brought the famous sports car brand the World Championship title in 1975 and 1977 and won the 1975 World Championship race at Watkins Glen, among others.
Clay Regazzoni won at Long Beach in 1976 and Carlos Reutemann won at Watkins Glen in 1978. Gilles Villeneuve even achieved two victories in America in 1979, beating the competition at Long Beach and Watkins Glen in the legendary Ferrari 312 T4. The Italian-American Mario Andretti, who won the 1971 South African GP at the wheel of the Ferrari 312 B, was responsible for the American interest in Formula 1 at the beginning of this period.
At present, Ferrari is not competing at the top; the declared goal is second place in the world championship, which Mercedes currently occupies with a 20-point lead over Ferrari. Head of Sport Diego Ioverno emphasises: "The most important thing for us would be to win, but we haven't managed that. Second place is better than third or fourth. That's why it remains our goal."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12