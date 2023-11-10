Ferrari in Las Vegas: New look and old destination

The Ferrari team has created a special look for the race weekend in Las Vegas: Not only the racing cars of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will shine in this livery, as the team has announced.

For America, the 1970s represent a kind of golden age of Formula 1, which is why a special appearance by the Ferrari stars was decided for the GP return to Las Vegas. Of course, the team from Maranello will not be doing without the traditional red, but the racing cars will be sporting some white accents, as the pictures of the oldest GP racing team in the world prove.

In those years, the Italian GP racers were not only painted red, but also partly white, which is why this year's cars of Leclerc and Carlos will also be painted in this colour combination. Puma has designed a completely new team kit to match the look.

The racing suits and helmets of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will also not look the same as usual, according to the team, reminiscent of their successes in the 1970s: Niki Lauda brought the famous sports car brand the World Championship title in 1975 and 1977 and won the 1975 World Championship race at Watkins Glen, among others.

Clay Regazzoni won at Long Beach in 1976 and Carlos Reutemann won at Watkins Glen in 1978. Gilles Villeneuve even achieved two victories in America in 1979, beating the competition at Long Beach and Watkins Glen in the legendary Ferrari 312 T4. The Italian-American Mario Andretti, who won the 1971 South African GP at the wheel of the Ferrari 312 B, was responsible for the American interest in Formula 1 at the beginning of this period.

At present, Ferrari is not competing at the top; the declared goal is second place in the world championship, which Mercedes currently occupies with a 20-point lead over Ferrari. Head of Sport Diego Ioverno emphasises: "The most important thing for us would be to win, but we haven't managed that. Second place is better than third or fourth. That's why it remains our goal."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



