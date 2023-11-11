Fernando Alonso: "Lewis Hamilton motivates us all"

Lewis Hamilton dominated Formula 1 for a long time, but since the start of the 2022 season, things have not been going well for the seven-time world champion, who nevertheless refuses to give up. Fernando Alonso praises him for this.

Lewis Hamilton has won seven titles and 103 GP victories in his Formula 1 career to date. The Mercedes star has thus set new standards. However, since the major rule revolution that was implemented in 2022 and brought about a new generation of cars, the seven-time champion is no longer among the front-runners.

However, the current world championship third-placed driver is not discouraged by this. And that is motivation for everyone in the Formula 1 field, as Fernando Alonso recently emphasised in an interview with "GQ" magazine. The two-time world champion, whose last GP victory was more than ten years ago, praised his former McLaren team-mate and world championship rival.

When asked whether Hamilton would also be motivated if he were in Alonso's situation, the Spaniard explained: "It's difficult to say. We have different personalities and motivate each other differently. But Lewis has never lost his focus and his strengths in the phases in which he has not had a competitive car."

"There haven't been many of these phases, but he always performs strongly at a high level. He doesn't have the best car at the moment, Red Bull Racing is dominating the championship, but he still fights as hard as he can every time. He is chasing Sergio Pérez in the fight for second place in the championship and never gives up. It motivates us all that he is still so determined after so many titles," adds the 32-time GP winner.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



