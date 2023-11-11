Fernando Alonso: "Lewis Hamilton motivates us all"
Lewis Hamilton has won seven titles and 103 GP victories in his Formula 1 career to date. The Mercedes star has thus set new standards. However, since the major rule revolution that was implemented in 2022 and brought about a new generation of cars, the seven-time champion is no longer among the front-runners.
However, the current world championship third-placed driver is not discouraged by this. And that is motivation for everyone in the Formula 1 field, as Fernando Alonso recently emphasised in an interview with "GQ" magazine. The two-time world champion, whose last GP victory was more than ten years ago, praised his former McLaren team-mate and world championship rival.
When asked whether Hamilton would also be motivated if he were in Alonso's situation, the Spaniard explained: "It's difficult to say. We have different personalities and motivate each other differently. But Lewis has never lost his focus and his strengths in the phases in which he has not had a competitive car."
"There haven't been many of these phases, but he always performs strongly at a high level. He doesn't have the best car at the moment, Red Bull Racing is dominating the championship, but he still fights as hard as he can every time. He is chasing Sergio Pérez in the fight for second place in the championship and never gives up. It motivates us all that he is still so determined after so many titles," adds the 32-time GP winner.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12