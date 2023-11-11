George Russell: "Will not falter"

After the retirement in Brazil, George Russell - just like the rest of the Mercedes team - did not sound very optimistic. Looking ahead to next year, however, the 25-year-old Briton remains confident.

George Russell was unable to finish the most recent Formula 1 race on the Interlagos circuit. The reason for this was the worryingly high oil temperatures, which led the Mercedes team to fear engine damage. He was therefore instructed to park his GP racer in the pits before the chequered flag had fallen.

The ambitious Briton reacted with corresponding disappointment to the performance on race Sunday, wondering: "A car that is capable of podiums doesn't just turn into one that is a second behind the leader, that was very strange."

Nevertheless, Russell is looking ahead to next season with confidence - partly because the team has learnt many lessons from the difficulties since the start of the 2022 season. "We have already tested some of the changes we planned for 2024 this year. We are now preparing more thoroughly for next year and are reviewing all the decisions we have made," he emphasises.

"Last year, we were way off the mark with the car, so we had to change a lot, and perhaps some decisions were made hastily without checking the consequences thoroughly in the simulator to assess the potential consequences," adds the 25-year-old self-critically.

"We tried out so many things and focussed on quantity rather than quality in the tests. This year, however, we have really defined the direction we want to take and triple-checked everything. That's why I'm confident that we won't be surprised thanks to the findings of the last two years. That doesn't mean we'll have the fastest car, but I don't think we'll stumble at the first hurdle," explains the Mercedes driver.

