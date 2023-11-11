George Russell: "Will not falter"
George Russell was unable to finish the most recent Formula 1 race on the Interlagos circuit. The reason for this was the worryingly high oil temperatures, which led the Mercedes team to fear engine damage. He was therefore instructed to park his GP racer in the pits before the chequered flag had fallen.
The ambitious Briton reacted with corresponding disappointment to the performance on race Sunday, wondering: "A car that is capable of podiums doesn't just turn into one that is a second behind the leader, that was very strange."
Nevertheless, Russell is looking ahead to next season with confidence - partly because the team has learnt many lessons from the difficulties since the start of the 2022 season. "We have already tested some of the changes we planned for 2024 this year. We are now preparing more thoroughly for next year and are reviewing all the decisions we have made," he emphasises.
"Last year, we were way off the mark with the car, so we had to change a lot, and perhaps some decisions were made hastily without checking the consequences thoroughly in the simulator to assess the potential consequences," adds the 25-year-old self-critically.
"We tried out so many things and focussed on quantity rather than quality in the tests. This year, however, we have really defined the direction we want to take and triple-checked everything. That's why I'm confident that we won't be surprised thanks to the findings of the last two years. That doesn't mean we'll have the fastest car, but I don't think we'll stumble at the first hurdle," explains the Mercedes driver.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12