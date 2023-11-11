Clear message from Lando Norris: "There's more to come"

The McLaren team has made gains this season like no other racing team. According to Lando Norris, the competition can dress warmly, as he warns that his team will step up its game next year.

In the first eight race weekends of the current year, the McLaren team had little reason to be happy. Lando Norris and his rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri scored a total of just 17 points in this phase of the season. However, since the team introduced a comprehensive update for the race at the Red Bull Ring, things have been going much better.

Since then, there have been fresh points to cheer about at every round of the championship, with only Zandvoort and Monza seeing single-digit results. Most recently, the Briton and the Australian scored 26 championship points in Brazil, with the veteran in the team being responsible for most of them as runner-up in the GP. And according to Norris, the limit has not yet been reached.

The current fifth-placed driver in the world championship emphasises: "It is a very good sign for us that we have been able to improve so much since the start in Bahrain that we can compete with one of the Red Bull Racing drivers." And he warns the competition: "We know that there is more to come next year."

The 23-year-old's anticipation is correspondingly high. Norris knows that: "It certainly doesn't make sense to think about it yet. But I'm optimistic and I think we can make further progress as a team."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



