Clear message from Lando Norris: "There's more to come"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In the first eight race weekends of the current year, the McLaren team had little reason to be happy. Lando Norris and his rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri scored a total of just 17 points in this phase of the season. However, since the team introduced a comprehensive update for the race at the Red Bull Ring, things have been going much better.
Since then, there have been fresh points to cheer about at every round of the championship, with only Zandvoort and Monza seeing single-digit results. Most recently, the Briton and the Australian scored 26 championship points in Brazil, with the veteran in the team being responsible for most of them as runner-up in the GP. And according to Norris, the limit has not yet been reached.
The current fifth-placed driver in the world championship emphasises: "It is a very good sign for us that we have been able to improve so much since the start in Bahrain that we can compete with one of the Red Bull Racing drivers." And he warns the competition: "We know that there is more to come next year."
The 23-year-old's anticipation is correspondingly high. Norris knows that: "It certainly doesn't make sense to think about it yet. But I'm optimistic and I think we can make further progress as a team."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12