Pierre Gasly on Ocon: "Knew it wouldn't be easy"

Since the start of the season, Pierre Gasly has had a new employer and a familiar team-mate: At Alpine, he battles with and against his compatriot Esteban Ocon. This is what he says about the team-internal duel.

As the saying goes: in Formula 1, your team-mate is the first opponent you have to beat. Pierre Gasly, who has had his former friend and current rival Esteban Ocon at his side since joining the Alpine works team in the premier class this year, knows this too.

The former AlphaTauri driver, who contested twelve GP races for the Red Bull Racing Team in 2019 before returning to the Faenza-based team, admitted in the "Beyond the Grid" podcast: "I knew it wasn't going to be easy. But at the same time, I also knew that we had both matured a lot. I've known Esteban for a long time now and I know how we both work. I was a bit worried because I didn't know how he would receive me and work with me."

"We have different characters, but ultimately we've worked really well together so far," affirms the current eleventh-placed driver in the world championship, who met his new team-mate at the third race in Australia. The result of this unpleasant meeting at the restart was a double zero for the team. "To be honest, that was very tough," he says.

However, his relationship with his compatriot and team-mate is intact, even if it is no longer as close as it was when he was younger. "We don't spend much time together," admits Gasly. "But at the track, we are at work and we are both mature and responsible enough to deliver the right performance. Our working relationship is formal, but I can't ask for more, because ultimately I just want to be competitive. I know Esteban wouldn't invite me to dinner, but that's okay with me."

His main concern is to work well with Ocon to get the best out of the car and the team. "We both have to pull in the same direction," emphasises Gasly, and explains: "There will always be healthy competition between us, because everyone wants to beat the other. But that shouldn't affect the development of the team or the car. However, we are both fighting for our careers, we both want to be at the top and be the leader of the team. I respect that and am happy to accept this challenge."

The 27-year-old knows: "Esteban has proven that he is a very fast and talented driver, and that's exactly the kind of team-mate you need, someone who drives you on and pushes the team forward. I know how much he wants to beat me and I feel the same way about him, as he knows. It's nothing personal, ultimately I want to beat all 19 opponents in the field. And to do that, I need Esteban to push me and the team."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



