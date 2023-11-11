Pierre Gasly on Ocon: "Knew it wouldn't be easy"
As the saying goes: in Formula 1, your team-mate is the first opponent you have to beat. Pierre Gasly, who has had his former friend and current rival Esteban Ocon at his side since joining the Alpine works team in the premier class this year, knows this too.
The former AlphaTauri driver, who contested twelve GP races for the Red Bull Racing Team in 2019 before returning to the Faenza-based team, admitted in the "Beyond the Grid" podcast: "I knew it wasn't going to be easy. But at the same time, I also knew that we had both matured a lot. I've known Esteban for a long time now and I know how we both work. I was a bit worried because I didn't know how he would receive me and work with me."
"We have different characters, but ultimately we've worked really well together so far," affirms the current eleventh-placed driver in the world championship, who met his new team-mate at the third race in Australia. The result of this unpleasant meeting at the restart was a double zero for the team. "To be honest, that was very tough," he says.
However, his relationship with his compatriot and team-mate is intact, even if it is no longer as close as it was when he was younger. "We don't spend much time together," admits Gasly. "But at the track, we are at work and we are both mature and responsible enough to deliver the right performance. Our working relationship is formal, but I can't ask for more, because ultimately I just want to be competitive. I know Esteban wouldn't invite me to dinner, but that's okay with me."
His main concern is to work well with Ocon to get the best out of the car and the team. "We both have to pull in the same direction," emphasises Gasly, and explains: "There will always be healthy competition between us, because everyone wants to beat the other. But that shouldn't affect the development of the team or the car. However, we are both fighting for our careers, we both want to be at the top and be the leader of the team. I respect that and am happy to accept this challenge."
The 27-year-old knows: "Esteban has proven that he is a very fast and talented driver, and that's exactly the kind of team-mate you need, someone who drives you on and pushes the team forward. I know how much he wants to beat me and I feel the same way about him, as he knows. It's nothing personal, ultimately I want to beat all 19 opponents in the field. And to do that, I need Esteban to push me and the team."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12