Before World Championship title: Jenson Button wanted to join Toro Rosso

Jenson Button won the world championship title with BrawnGP in the 2009 season. But before that, he knocked on the door of the competition: his manager spoke to Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, as the GP veteran reveals.

The story of Jenson Button and BrawnGP is a sports fairytale with a happy ending: the Briton was looking for a new cockpit after Honda's unexpected withdrawal from Formula 1 after the 2008 season and was late in doing so. The Japanese team only announced their departure in December, and at that time most of the cockpits for 2009 had already been allocated.

Button's supposed last chance was a seat in Red Bull Racing's sister team Toro Rosso, which now competes under the name AlphaTauri. That is why his manager knocked on the door of Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner to see if he would like to give his protégé a chance, as Button told the ITV show "The Morning".

When asked if there was anything to indicate the eventual success of BrawnGP, the 2009 champion explained: "No, I was trying to get out because at that point it didn't look like the team was going to continue. So I asked around and my manager spoke to Christian Horner about a possible stint for one of the two Red Bull teams."

Unsuccessfully, as it soon turned out. "They said that all the contracts had already been signed, after which I said to myself: let's work hard to ensure the survival of the team. We found a few people who were interested in owning a team, but I don't think it would have worked out that way. Ross then came on board and bought the team for £1 and his leadership is one of the main reasons why it all worked out," said Button.

The car still had to be modified to comply with the regulations and a new engine partner also had to be found. "We had to ask - literally beg - someone to give us an engine that we could install," admitted the 15-time GP winner.

The team benefited from the groundwork that Honda had already done with regard to the rule changes for 2009, Button also emphasised: "It was no coincidence that we were competitive, but we had to get another engine and fit it and the guys did a great job and managed it. We were the fastest at the first test, even though everyone else had been testing for days. That's when we realised that we had something strong."

