Esteban Ocon on McLaren success: Hope instead of envy

The Alpine team is stuck in midfield again this year, but Esteban Ocon is not discouraged by this. He points to the great progress made by McLaren, which gives him hope for his own successes.

This year, the McLaren team has proven in a remarkable way that the path from the midfield to the top group can sometimes be travelled quickly. The traditional racing team from Woking brought a comprehensive update to the track in Austria, which has enabled Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to regularly score good championship points.

This was not yet the case in the eight races leading up to the GP weekend at the Red Bull Ring. The McLaren duo only managed to score points in Melbourne, Baku and Monaco, while in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain and Canada the two talented drivers came away empty-handed. However, things have been going really well again since Spielberg, especially for Norris, who has scored points in every round of the World Championship since then and has finished on the podium seven times.

This also gives the competition hope for improvement, as Ocon explains when asked whether McLaren's success gives rise to envy: "No, we're not jealous. We're not saying: 'Oh shit, they've done a really good job'."

"I see it more like this: 'They did it, then it's doable. I recognise their work, which shows that it is possible to get out of midfield. Why shouldn't we be able to do the same?" added the current twelfth-placed driver in the world championship.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0



Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



