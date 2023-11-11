Esteban Ocon on McLaren success: Hope instead of envy
This year, the McLaren team has proven in a remarkable way that the path from the midfield to the top group can sometimes be travelled quickly. The traditional racing team from Woking brought a comprehensive update to the track in Austria, which has enabled Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to regularly score good championship points.
This was not yet the case in the eight races leading up to the GP weekend at the Red Bull Ring. The McLaren duo only managed to score points in Melbourne, Baku and Monaco, while in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Miami, Spain and Canada the two talented drivers came away empty-handed. However, things have been going really well again since Spielberg, especially for Norris, who has scored points in every round of the World Championship since then and has finished on the podium seven times.
This also gives the competition hope for improvement, as Ocon explains when asked whether McLaren's success gives rise to envy: "No, we're not jealous. We're not saying: 'Oh shit, they've done a really good job'."
"I see it more like this: 'They did it, then it's doable. I recognise their work, which shows that it is possible to get out of midfield. Why shouldn't we be able to do the same?" added the current twelfth-placed driver in the world championship.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12