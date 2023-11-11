Christian Horner: "Sergio Pérez has a thick skin"

Sergio Pérez has to listen to a lot of criticism because he is in the same car as champion Max Verstappen and is struggling to finish on the podium. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner knows that Pérez can handle it.

With Max Verstappen as his team-mate, Sergio "Checo" Pérez has a very high benchmark at his side. The Red Bull Racing driver from Mexico was still able to keep up with the Dutchman in the first race weekends of the season, winning two of the first five races and celebrating two further podium finishes.

However, Verstappen's record winning streak in the following races gave him such a big lead that he was able to celebrate his third consecutive title win after the sprint finish at the sixth-last race weekend in Qatar. Verstappen then continued where he had left off: he also won the races in Austin, Mexico and Brazil.

Pérez, on the other hand, struggled time and again; although the veteran made it into the top three four more times after Miami, he also experienced some race weekends to forget. And he was unable to achieve any more victories. As a result, the 33-year-old had to listen to a lot of criticism and speculation about his dismissal grew louder and louder.

Christian Horner is also aware that this situation has not left Pérez unscathed, as he has already confirmed several times that the second regular driver will remain in the team for 2024. The Red Bull Racing team boss also said when asked whether the rumours had an impact on the championship runner-up: "I'm sure they have. But I think we've seen from him that he has a thick skin - that's one of his strengths. He has bounced back many times and I hope he can do the same this time."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



