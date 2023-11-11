Christian Horner: "Sergio Pérez has a thick skin"
With Max Verstappen as his team-mate, Sergio "Checo" Pérez has a very high benchmark at his side. The Red Bull Racing driver from Mexico was still able to keep up with the Dutchman in the first race weekends of the season, winning two of the first five races and celebrating two further podium finishes.
However, Verstappen's record winning streak in the following races gave him such a big lead that he was able to celebrate his third consecutive title win after the sprint finish at the sixth-last race weekend in Qatar. Verstappen then continued where he had left off: he also won the races in Austin, Mexico and Brazil.
Pérez, on the other hand, struggled time and again; although the veteran made it into the top three four more times after Miami, he also experienced some race weekends to forget. And he was unable to achieve any more victories. As a result, the 33-year-old had to listen to a lot of criticism and speculation about his dismissal grew louder and louder.
Christian Horner is also aware that this situation has not left Pérez unscathed, as he has already confirmed several times that the second regular driver will remain in the team for 2024. The Red Bull Racing team boss also said when asked whether the rumours had an impact on the championship runner-up: "I'm sure they have. But I think we've seen from him that he has a thick skin - that's one of his strengths. He has bounced back many times and I hope he can do the same this time."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12