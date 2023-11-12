James Allison: "Of course we were surprised"
The Mercedes team scored four points in the São Paulo GP, made possible by Lewis Hamilton, who crossed the finish line in eighth place. His team-mate had to park his Mercedes before the chequered flag fell because the oil temperature in his drive unit was worryingly high.
Team boss Toto Wolff sighed: "The car drove like it was on three wheels." And he declared disappointedly: "This car doesn't deserve to win." James Allison was asked about the disappointment in Brazil in the "F1 Nation" podcast. And the works team's technical director explained: "Of course we were surprised. I've just sent an email to the factory and told them that I feel completely offended. It would have been too much to expect a repeat of last year's victory, the stars would have had to be in our favour."
"But I had the feeling that we could achieve a podium finish. You could say we failed because of our own arrogance. But I could never have imagined that we would have such a difficult weekend as we just had," admitted the engineer. "But in a way, that's also comforting, because it means that we simply did something wrong."
"We will now look at what it was and hopefully sort it out," added Allison, who described Hamilton and Russell's main problems as follows: "It was the rear tyres overheating and the degradation we experienced. The drivers also experienced a lot of understeer."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12