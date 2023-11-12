James Allison: "Of course we were surprised"

James Allison admits that Mercedes' poor form in Brazil took the team by surprise. The technical director of the works team also explains the problems that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled with.

The Mercedes team scored four points in the São Paulo GP, made possible by Lewis Hamilton, who crossed the finish line in eighth place. His team-mate had to park his Mercedes before the chequered flag fell because the oil temperature in his drive unit was worryingly high.

Team boss Toto Wolff sighed: "The car drove like it was on three wheels." And he declared disappointedly: "This car doesn't deserve to win." James Allison was asked about the disappointment in Brazil in the "F1 Nation" podcast. And the works team's technical director explained: "Of course we were surprised. I've just sent an email to the factory and told them that I feel completely offended. It would have been too much to expect a repeat of last year's victory, the stars would have had to be in our favour."

"But I had the feeling that we could achieve a podium finish. You could say we failed because of our own arrogance. But I could never have imagined that we would have such a difficult weekend as we just had," admitted the engineer. "But in a way, that's also comforting, because it means that we simply did something wrong."

"We will now look at what it was and hopefully sort it out," added Allison, who described Hamilton and Russell's main problems as follows: "It was the rear tyres overheating and the degradation we experienced. The drivers also experienced a lot of understeer."

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



