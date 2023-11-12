Oscar Piastri: "We didn't expect this"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The start of the season could not have been more different for McLaren and Aston Martin. While the team from Woking only collected 17 points in the first eight races, the Aston Martin team was able to celebrate 154 points and six podium finishes for newcomer Fernando Alonso.
At the race weekend at the Red Bull Ring, the green racers were also more successful than the papaya cars of the competition. Subsequently, however, McLaren was able to make significant gains. Only at the showdown in Zandvoort did Alonso and Lance Stroll score more points than Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The British-Australian duo even managed to do more than just make up the deficit from the start of the season. After the championship round in Austin, McLaren also took fourth place. WP position from Aston Martin. The team had not expected this, as Piastri admits.
The rookie explained in response to the question: "We didn't expect it before the race in Austria. I don't think it was ever really the goal to beat them. We simply tried to improve without having specific results in mind. But the further development was enough to overtake them."
"Of course, we want to stay at the front now, but like all the other teams, we are already looking ahead to next year. Of course, we hope to achieve strong results. But at the beginning of the year, we obviously didn't expect the second half of the season to be as good as it has been," added the 22-year-old.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12