Oscar Piastri: "We didn't expect this"

The McLaren team made a weak start to the current season, but was able to make such gains that it overtook the Aston Martin team. This surprised the team from Woking, as rookie Oscar Piastri admits.

The start of the season could not have been more different for McLaren and Aston Martin. While the team from Woking only collected 17 points in the first eight races, the Aston Martin team was able to celebrate 154 points and six podium finishes for newcomer Fernando Alonso.

At the race weekend at the Red Bull Ring, the green racers were also more successful than the papaya cars of the competition. Subsequently, however, McLaren was able to make significant gains. Only at the showdown in Zandvoort did Alonso and Lance Stroll score more points than Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The British-Australian duo even managed to do more than just make up the deficit from the start of the season. After the championship round in Austin, McLaren also took fourth place. WP position from Aston Martin. The team had not expected this, as Piastri admits.

The rookie explained in response to the question: "We didn't expect it before the race in Austria. I don't think it was ever really the goal to beat them. We simply tried to improve without having specific results in mind. But the further development was enough to overtake them."

"Of course, we want to stay at the front now, but like all the other teams, we are already looking ahead to next year. Of course, we hope to achieve strong results. But at the beginning of the year, we obviously didn't expect the second half of the season to be as good as it has been," added the 22-year-old.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12



