Max Verstappen: "Of course I would like to have a say"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Although Max Verstappen is currently racking up one victory after another and has already celebrated three world championship titles in a row, the Red Bull Racing star is not sparing with his criticism when it comes to certain aspects of Formula 1. For example, the Dutchman has repeatedly complained that the current generation of cars is too heavy, and the current champion does not like the tyre dimensions either.
The 52-time GP winner has also criticised the decisions regarding the new sprint format on several occasions, so it is no great surprise that he would like to have more say in shaping the framework conditions for the GP stars. "Of course I would like to have a say. I would like to be the owner of Formula 1 if I could, but that's not realistic."
The 26-year-old refers to the GP Drivers' Association (GPDA), which represents the drivers' point of view on important decisions regarding the sport. "We voice our concerns and also say what is being done well, and we keep the dialogue open. We do our best to make the Formula 1 decision-makers listen to us, and we listen to them too. We are trying to communicate and we will see what the future brings."
His team-mate Sergio Pérez also believes that the GPDA's input is important: "It would be great if the GPDA had more to say, because it doesn't just reflect the opinion of one driver. It represents the majority of all of us who live and breathe this sport, and it would be nice if the GPDA's opinion was taken into account more in the near future."
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12