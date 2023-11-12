Max Verstappen: "Of course I would like to have a say"

It is well known that champion Max Verstappen is not in favour of all the decisions made by the Formula 1 rulers. The Red Bull Racing star admits: "I would love to be the owner of Formula 1, but that's not realistic."

Although Max Verstappen is currently racking up one victory after another and has already celebrated three world championship titles in a row, the Red Bull Racing star is not sparing with his criticism when it comes to certain aspects of Formula 1. For example, the Dutchman has repeatedly complained that the current generation of cars is too heavy, and the current champion does not like the tyre dimensions either.

The 52-time GP winner has also criticised the decisions regarding the new sprint format on several occasions, so it is no great surprise that he would like to have more say in shaping the framework conditions for the GP stars. "Of course I would like to have a say. I would like to be the owner of Formula 1 if I could, but that's not realistic."

The 26-year-old refers to the GP Drivers' Association (GPDA), which represents the drivers' point of view on important decisions regarding the sport. "We voice our concerns and also say what is being done well, and we keep the dialogue open. We do our best to make the Formula 1 decision-makers listen to us, and we listen to them too. We are trying to communicate and we will see what the future brings."

His team-mate Sergio Pérez also believes that the GPDA's input is important: "It would be great if the GPDA had more to say, because it doesn't just reflect the opinion of one driver. It represents the majority of all of us who live and breathe this sport, and it would be nice if the GPDA's opinion was taken into account more in the near future."

