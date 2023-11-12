Fernando Alonso: Kind words for the Alpine team
After his departure from Alpine, Fernando Alonso left no doubt as to why he felt that further collaboration had failed. The two-time champion, who started a new chapter with the Aston Martin team, which has so far been much more successful than his two Alpine years, explained on "Canal+": "I didn't really have a choice, because Alpine never made an offer."
The 42-year-old Spaniard also sharply criticised the now dismissed Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer and explained: "When you give your best every weekend, and I also did a lot for Renault myself, then you take it a bit personally when someone questions your performance or your age."
In an interview with "GQ" magazine, however, he also has kind words for the team from Enstone, with whom he won two world championship titles in 2005 and 2006 - back then still under the team name Renault. "I have a lot of respect for Alpine," said Alonso. "This is the team that made the two world championship titles possible for me, so I will always carry it in my heart. And I would never wish anything bad on this team."
And the 32-time GP winner admitted: "Of course, you always look at the lap times and positions of the drivers from your previous team, and if they finish behind you, it's always a relief because it's a sign that you've made the right decision. For me, it would be ideal if Aston Martin finished first and Alpine second."
