Mercedes: Mistake from Brazil understood

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke plainly after the Brazilian GP. After the disappointment in São Paulo, the works team set about analysing its mistakes. With success, as the Viennese explains.

Although the Mercedes team scored a total of eleven points in the Sprint and GP in Brazil, the mood was in the basement after Sunday's race. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled with high tyre temperatures and severe understeer. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke plainly and summarised on camera: "This car doesn't deserve to win."

In the days following the race, the team, which had dominated before the great rule revolution and won eight constructors' titles in a row, endeavoured to find an explanation for the poor performance at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. The error analysis was not without results, as Wolff confirms.

"Brazil was probably our most difficult weekend this season. After promising performances in the USA and Mexico, we didn't show our best performance in Brazil. We worked hard to identify the mistakes we made in the set-up and we succeeded," reports the Viennese.

"We understand our mistakes and can explain our drop in performance compared to the field. This is important because we want to secure second place in the Constructors' World Championship," added the 51-year-old.

São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec

03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155

04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208

05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093

08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859

09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1

12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1

13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1

14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine

Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine

Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident

Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident

Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics





World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 524 points

02nd Pérez 258

02. Hamilton 226

04 Alonso 198

05th Norris 195

06th Sainz 192

07th Leclerc 170

08th Russell 156

09th Piastri 87

10. Stroll 63

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 46

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 13

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 782 points

02. Mercedes 382

03. Ferrari 362

04. McLaren 282

05. Aston Martin 261

06. Alpine 108

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 21

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12