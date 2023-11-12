Mercedes: Mistake from Brazil understood
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Although the Mercedes team scored a total of eleven points in the Sprint and GP in Brazil, the mood was in the basement after Sunday's race. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled with high tyre temperatures and severe understeer. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke plainly and summarised on camera: "This car doesn't deserve to win."
In the days following the race, the team, which had dominated before the great rule revolution and won eight constructors' titles in a row, endeavoured to find an explanation for the poor performance at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace. The error analysis was not without results, as Wolff confirms.
"Brazil was probably our most difficult weekend this season. After promising performances in the USA and Mexico, we didn't show our best performance in Brazil. We worked hard to identify the mistakes we made in the set-up and we succeeded," reports the Viennese.
"We understand our mistakes and can explain our drop in performance compared to the field. This is important because we want to secure second place in the Constructors' World Championship," added the 51-year-old.
São Paulo GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:56:48.894 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +8.277 sec
03. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +34.155
04. Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +34.208
05 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +40.845
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +50.188
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +56.093
08. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +62.859
09. Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +69.880
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1
11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1
12th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1
13th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1
14th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2 laps
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, engine
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, engine
Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, engine
Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, accident
Alex Albon (T), Williams, accident
Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, hydraulics
World Championship standings (after 20 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 524 points
02nd Pérez 258
02. Hamilton 226
04 Alonso 198
05th Norris 195
06th Sainz 192
07th Leclerc 170
08th Russell 156
09th Piastri 87
10. Stroll 63
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 46
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 13
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 782 points
02. Mercedes 382
03. Ferrari 362
04. McLaren 282
05. Aston Martin 261
06. Alpine 108
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 21
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12