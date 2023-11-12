New territory Las Vegas: How the GP stars are preparing

In less than a week, the Formula 1 stars will take to the Las Vegas street circuit for the first time. Former GP driver Jolyon Palmer explains how the drivers prepare for the new track.

The race weekend in Las Vegas is just a few days away and the anticipation in the Formula 1 paddock has been palpable for months. The drivers can expect a very special challenge, as they only know the track from the simulator and their teams also have no data to fall back on when preparing for the second-to-last showdown of the season.

Exploring uncharted territory is always fun, explains someone who should know: Jolyon Palmer himself once belonged to the illustrious circle of GP stars and now works as a Formula 1 pundit. In his column on "Formula1.com", he writes: "The teams work on their ideas for the set-up and their simulations at a very early stage. This can have an impact on development months before the race weekend, while the drivers will wait a little longer to take a closer look at the track due to their busy schedules."

The anticipation of the GP stars sets in quickly. "But as a driver, you are so focussed on the upcoming weekend that Las Vegas, as the penultimate round of the year, is not worth more than a cursory glance and a few early conversations, at least until the summer break," the Briton is certain.

Palmer remembers his active days as a driver when the road race in Baku was added to the Formula 1 calendar. "The race took place earlier in the season, but it only came into focus after the first races were over," he says. And he emphasises: "It's important to explore new tracks before the start of the race weekend, and the best way to do that is in the simulator. For the rookies, many tracks are new; for Oscar Piastri, for example, the circuit in Mexico City was uncharted territory. But in these cases, there is plenty of data to help with preparation. That's why it doesn't take long for you as a rider to get an idea of it."

Starting from scratch

On completely new tracks like Baku and now Las Vegas, on the other hand, you have to start from scratch. "There is no film footage from the past and you haven't gathered any information about the track. In the simulator, you're right at the beginning," reports Palmer. And he warns: "Ideally, these simulator sessions take place in the week before the race, but given the busy schedule that GP drivers now have, that's not always possible."

The 32-year-old admits: "I've always found that street circuits are more difficult to learn than permanent race tracks. The drivers' visibility is poorer when turning into corners because you can only see the barriers and fences on both sides from the ground, especially at night. You concentrate on the track and everything around it is dark. Sometimes it's not even clear which way the next bend is going when you're arrowing down a long straight."

This is why working in the simulator is so important, Palmer emphasises. "I would always start with a long run to get used to the track. After that, you go out again after every stop and every discussion you have with the engineers, and the track becomes more and more familiar to you. Once you get used to the track, you can concentrate more on the car and experiment with line choice and driving over the kerbs."

Once you are at the track, the track inspection on Thursday helps you to gather further important information. "It's a chance to talk to the team about the weekend ahead and see if there's anything new or interesting waiting for you on the track. You see what the kerbs look like for the first time and find out if you can ride over them. You also see what the kerbs look like and can assess whether they can damage the car," says the GP veteran.

The condition of the run-off areas also plays a role, adds Palmer. "As a driver, you try to process all the information you can to get an initial feel for the track. By the time you get to the first practice session, you already know the track very well. Of course, the first laps will still feel a bit new, because you can feel the grip for the first time. But after the first run, everything should feel familiar."

"It's also good to know the corners well before you go out on the track," says the 35-time GP participant. "You quickly learn where to steer, but it's also important to know which corner you're in so that you can give appropriate feedback straight away. On a new track, you may even have a track sketch stuck in the cockpit for the first few sessions, and your race engineer will also have one in front of him so you can be sure you're talking about the same thing."

"That's one of the fundamental aspects, but it's surprising how much time you lose explaining where on the track a particular bump occurs or where the car oversteers if you don't have the track sketch to hand or in your head," adds Palmer. "Ultimately, familiarising yourself with a new track is more about working well with the engineer and adapting to unexpected events than simply knowing which way to steer. Everyone will be able to do the latter, but those who can go into detail the quickest will be one step ahead at the end of the first day," he predicts.

